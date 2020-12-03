Is Fessy Shafaat Still Dating His On-Screen Girlfriend?

Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat certainly made an impact as a rookie on the 35th season of The Challenge, Total Madness, which aired in the spring of 2020. Despite being a rookie, his athleticism and drive got him to the final, where he placed fourth overall. Fans were happy to see that Shafaat will be returning for his sophomore season on Double Agents, where he hopes to secure his first Challenge win.

Shafaat went into The Challenge: Total Madness bunker with a serious girlfriend, Haleigh Broucher, who he met while on Big Brother 20. The two met on the show in 2018 and pursued a relationship off the screen, but are they still together today? The reality star couple actually announced their breakup on July 14, 2020, two years after they first met on their season of Big Brother.

Broucher Issued a Statement on Twitter Announcing Their Breakup & Saying Their Lives Were ‘Moving in Different Directions’

Broucher took to Twitter on July 14 to share a statement announcing the couple’s split, writing, “To all of the fans, It is with a heavy heart that Fes and I have made the decision to split ways and focus on ourselves. This was not an easy decision, and we have truly tried every possible thing we could to continue in this relationship.”

She said they are both grateful for the memories they shared together and said they will “always hold a place in our hearts for the other.” The 23-year-old Texas native said she and Shafaat, 29, were heading in different directions and they were unable to keep up with the pressures of having their relationship in the public sphere, the distance and their different backgrounds.

She finished the post asking for time and privacy while they both focus on moving forward. To date, Shafaat has not publicly commented on their breakup.

Shafaat & Broucher Began Dating After Meeting on ‘Big Brother’ in 2018 & Frequently Posted About Their Relationship

Fessy Shafaat and Haleigh Broucher at Universal StudiosHere’s a short clip of Fes and I encountering ‘Blue’ the raptor in the Jurassic World part of Universal Studios. He and I always have so much fun together, and have so many trips planned I CANNOT wait to share them with you. A trip to Mexico, a snow-ski trip, and a trip to Hawaii… 2018-11-27T00:49:36Z

Shafaat and Broucher appeared on season 20 of Big Brother, which aired in 2018, with Shafaat coming in 9th place and Broucher coming in 7th overall. Their showmance continued off the show, with the couple frequently posting about their relationship on social media, including sharing a series of videos on a YouTube channel for the couple.

According to Cheat Sheet, they spent Thanksgiving together in 2018 and traveled to Hawaii and Canada together in the following months. The couple then traveled together again in May 2019 before heading to Los Angeles for a brief trip. Shafaat also gifted his girlfriend a trip to Rome as her college graduation present in September 2019.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the mostly long-distance couple from seeing each other this year, although Broucher continued to support Shafaat as his rookie season of The Challenge aired in the spring of 2020. Her breakup announcement on social media came the day before the finale, featuring Shafaat, was set to air.

When the cast list was officially announced for the upcoming season of The Challenge, fans were happy to see that Shafaat would be returning for his sophomore season on Double Agents, where he will hope to secure his first win. Double Agents will premiere on December 9.

READ NEXT: The Challenge’s Ashley Cain Says His 2-Month-Old Daughter Has Leukemia