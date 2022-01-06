‘The Challenge’ Two-Time Finalist on Missed Opportunity: ‘Still Salty’

Competitors on “The Challenge” are from all types of backgrounds and, in recent years, come from many different reality shows. In the past few seasons, one of the newcomers has made it no secret that he used to play football at a high level. “Big Brother” star and two-time finalist Fessy Shafaat has opened up about his college football career for the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga.

However, he recently spoke about his missed chance at competing in the NFL and said he was “still salty” at not being picked by any of the teams. He made the comments in a special CBS video that “The Challenge” account shared on its social media.

“It’s game day and @fessyfitness is ready to watch the Giants take on the Bears! Don’t miss the action today on @NFLonCBS and @CBSSports! American football,” the tweet from January 2 read, alongside a video of Fessy:

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

In the Video, Fessy Said He Was ‘Salty’ That None of the Teams Drafted Him So He Doesn’t Cheer for Any in Particular

“What’s going on CBS?” he said in the video. “It is Fessy from ‘The Challenge’ and right now I’m on my way to watch the Giants play because my college teammate C.J. Board plays for them and also one of my really good friends Chris is from Jersey, so he is a huge Giants fan.”

C.J. Board, 28, plays for the Giants as a wide receiver but is currently on injury reserve and didn’t participate in the January 2 game, which ended in a 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears. In the video, Fessy continued, “I don’t got a team, I’m still salty all 32 NFL teams did not select me in the draft, but we’re not gonna talk about that.” He said, “I am rocking my Chattanooga championship ring today so, yeah! It’s going to be a good day.”

Fessy played for the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. On their roster, he was listed as being a 6’5″, 235-lb tight end. The reality star had a successful college football career and was a two-time All-American and three-time All-Southern Conference tight end. The four-year starter is also listed as having 125 career catches and 18 touchdowns.

Fessy Previously Spoke About How Grateful He Was at the Opportunity to Compete on ‘The Challenge’

Step in a ring with me than lil boy @danorlovsky7 😴😴 https://t.co/InMThdSrBj — Fessy (@fessyfitness) December 17, 2021

In the past, Fessy has opened up about how grateful he was to be able to compete physically on “The Challenge” after not being able to compete in the NFL. “I’m a confident person because I worked for everything I received,” he said on Instagram. “Every award there was so many hours of work put behind that. Now when I line up to compete I’d be damned if I’ma let you out shine me.”

He added, “Grateful for @challengemtv to let me put my abilities on display after the @nfl door shut in my face.” Despite not being in the NFL, Fessy’s been mentioned a couple of times on NFL Live by ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, who’s occasionally brought up the show and even slammed Fessy on-air. “Fessy is a layup,” he said, “he’s still a bad teammate.”

READ NEXT: CT Tamburello Hints at Going Head-to-Head With Johnny Bananas Devenanzio