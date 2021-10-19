‘The Challenge’ Filming Schedule: All Stars 3 & Season 38 Potential Dates Revealed

The 37th season of “The Challenge” is still going strong with many episodes left until the finale but luckily for die-hard fans of the show, there is a ton more “Challenge” content in the future, with one confirmed season of “All Stars” set to premiere soon and several other seasons rumored to be already in the works.

Officially, the network has only announced the upcoming second season of “All Stars” which will premiere on Paramount+ on November 11. The 37th season of the regular show, “Spies, Lies and Allies,” is 10 episodes into the 19-episode season so there is still a lot of ground to cover there, but spoiler pages have been sharing behind-the-scenes reports about the upcoming schedule for “Challenge” shows.

Note: While these insider accounts have often shared accurate information, none of the speculations below have been officially confirmed by MTV or Paramount+. This article does not contain any spoilers regarding the ongoing season of “The Challenge” or the upcoming spinoff of “All Stars” season two.

There Are 2 More Seasons of ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Planned After Season 2, Reports Say

It seems like creating more seasons of the spinoff “All Stars” is one of the main priorities for the network as a reliable spoiler and insider account reported that “All Stars” seasons three and four are already in the works.

GamerVev, who often provides accurate information on casting, spoilers and more, recently reported that a fourth season of “All Stars” would be filming in January 2022. The account also indicated that season three of “All Stars” is currently filming now, although it’s not clear yet when that would air on Paramount+.

According to MTV’s press release, “All Stars” season two will be 10 episodes long, which means the final episode will drop on Paramount+ on Thursday, January 13, 2022. That means we could see the release of “All Stars” season three sometime in the late winter or early spring.

The Regular ‘Challenge’ Will Begin Filming the 38th Season in January 2022, Reports Indicate

In terms of the regular “Challenge” seasons, the network usually aims to release two seasons a year, with cast members flying out to film a season just as the previous season finishes airing on MTV. “Spies, Lies and Allies” is 19 episodes long, MTV’s press release stated before the premiere so it will finish airing in late December.

While the 38th season hasn’t been officially announced yet, insider accounts report that filming for that season will begin in January 2022 and the show will most likely premiere in April.

In addition to these “Challenge” shows, there is more reality content heading our way on Paramount+, with “The Real World Homecoming” getting approved for seasons two and three on the streaming service. The second season will see the reunion of the “Los Angeles” cast, which features “Challenge” OG Beth Stolarczyk, and will drop on Paramount+ this fall. The third season’s cast or release date has not yet been revealed.

Paramount+ also announced a revival of the “Road Rules” series back in the spring of 2021 but further details on that series have yet to be released.

