Georgia Harrison Breaks Silence on ‘Revenge Porn’: ‘It Affects Me Every Day’

British reality star Georgia Harrison, known for her appearance on Love Island and MTV’s The Challenge, opened up about the ongoing situation involving her accusation of “revenge porn” toward Stephen Bear. In a series of videos shared on her Instagram stories, Georgia said she is affected by it every day and is looking forward to a time where she will be able to speak up about the situation.

After emotionally speaking on the issue’s impact on her for over two minutes, Georgia posted a text image saying she would be taking a break from social media and wrote, “Switching off my phone for a well-needed reset if you need me urgently call my mum or my manager x.”

The Love Island star accused Bear, also a Challenge alum, of filming them having sex without her consent and sharing the video with friends and on his OnlyFans account. Bear was arrested earlier in January after he landed in London from Dubai but was released on bail the following day, according to the Daily Mirror.

Georgia Said She Wishes She Could Reveal Her Side of the Story But She Is Letting the Process Run Its Course

Georgia first posted a brief message on her Instagram stories which said, “Cannot wait until the time I can speak my truth about everything I’m going through… the lies, the heartbreak the deception, the manipulation. Being stripped of my privacy and laughed at. Imagine having young daughters and supporting that sort of abuse on a social platform. How embarrassing.”

She then posted a series of videos totaling just under three minutes in which she said that everything will come out eventually and slammed those who continue to support Bear and seek out the videos following her accusations. She said, “I might not talk about the situation anymore but it affects me every day. Remember that.” Later in the video, she said, “I know I’ve gotta stay silent for the moment and it’s really frustrating and really hard.”

She said she’s been really tempted to speak up, especially when faced with “hurdles” dealing with the situation. “Just know, when I get my moment,” she continued, “I’m gonna scream every second of my story from the rooftops. But for now, there’s nothing to say.”

At the end of her video, she became emotional as she revealed that she struggles with it every day. “Every night I deal with it, I deal with a lot of pain from it. Like so much pain. I just don’t think people realize.” The entire clip is below:

Stephen Bear Issued a Statement in January Denying the Accusations & an Investigation Is Ongoing

An investigation into the accusation appears to be ongoing as Georgia said in her video update that she couldn’t speak about the situation, although a statement released by Bear after his arrest said he had not been charged at the time. The Challenge star denied the allegations and said, “All accusations about that have been made in the last few weeks involving the serious crime ‘revenge porn’ and all that is linked with this horrendous action are now in the hands of a legal team.”

Bear also said in his statement that he is the “victim himself” and Georgia “has been revelling in the new attention.” It added that the situation is now in the hands of the police who will “decide the facts of these immature and ridiculous rumors.”

Essex police issued their own statement after Bear’s arrest, shared with the Daily Mirror, which said, “A 31-year-old man from Loughton, who was arrested on suspicion of disclosing private sexual images or film without consent with intent to cause distress, voyeurism, harassment and obstructing a police officer, has been released on bail until 10 February.” The Sun recently wrote that Bear is on bail until March 3.

