The Challenge’s Georgia Harrison Reacts to Stephen Bear’s Arrest

Stephen Bear, a reality television star and three-time MTV’s The Challenge competitor, was arrested in London on Friday after Georgia Harrison accused him of sharing intimate content of themselves online without her permission.

Bear was taken into custody on his 31st birthday at Heathrow Airport and was released on bail a day later, according to the Daily Mirror.

The outlet received a statement from Essex police, stating: “A 31-year-old man from Loughton, who was arrested on suspicion of disclosing private sexual images or film without consent with intent to cause distress, voyeurism, harassment and obstructing a police officer, has been released on bail until 10 February.”

Harrison, who has also competed on The Challenge, accused Bear of recording themselves being intimate via CCTV and then sharing the graphic content on his OnlyFans account. Harris said she didn’t know they were being recorded and did not give Bear permission to share it.

Bear has denied Harrison’s accusation.

Harrison Thanked Fans for Reaching Out to Her After Bear’s Arrest, Said She Is ‘Passionate About Supporting Victims of Revenge Porn’

A few days after Bear’s arrest, Harrison took to social media to react to the support she has received from her fans.

“Thank you to everyone that has reached out over the last few days,” Harrison wrote on Monday. “At this time I am unable to comment on the recent events due to the ongoing investigation. I am passionate about supporting victims of revenge porn and hopefully by coming forward it will give others the courage to do the same.

“I have a fantastic team around me including friends, family & colleagues who are just some of the many reasons I have [been] able to stay positive right now.

“Again, thank you so much for everyone’s love & support — You have no idea how much it means to me.”

A few hours later, Harrison tweeted, “One day god will show me why i got less then i deserved and i’ll be grateful for the it lead me on …”

Harrison & Bear Appeared on 2 Seasons of ‘The Challenge’ Together, Dated Briefly

Both Bear and Harrison debuted on the 33rd season of The Challenge, War of the Worlds. The show filmed in late 2018 and the two stars briefly dated after filming before breaking up. Both competitors made it deep into the show, with Bear being eliminated by Kyle Christie in the 10th episode and Harrison making it all the way to the final challenge before dropping out in the first leg of the race.

They would then return for season 34, The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2. It was a shorter season for both of the stars, with Bear being eliminated by Joss Mooney in the seventh episode and Harrison losing to Tori Deal in the 10th episode.

Harrison hasn’t been on The Challenge since War of the Worlds 2. Bear appeared on last season’s Total Madness and was eliminated in the eighth episode by Nelson Thomas.

