‘The Challenge’ Competitor Opens Up About Miscarriage: ‘It Was Torture’

“The Challenge” finalist and fan-favorite Heather Cooke has just opened up about the difficult holiday period she went through with her family, telling her followers that she suffered a miscarriage during her second pregnancy. The “Rivals II” finalist, who is married and has a son, wrote, “A few days before Xmas, we had our first appt for my second pregnancy… we were told I was likely to miscarry.”

She added that she eventually had a procedure to “complete my miscarriage immediately, move on sooner, and to make my life easier mentally and physically.” She wrote, “the day before NYE, we spent it in the hospital. I am already physically recovered for the most part… and hoping 2022 brings us the joy we seek.”

I share my story so that others know they are not alone. Up to 25% of pregnancies can result in miscarriage. It could affect anyone you know. Sending my love to others that have been there whether pregnancy difficulty, loss, and/or postpartum difficulty. Building a family can be hard and we should be supportive in whatever ways we can.

Cooke Opened Up About the Pain of Having to Wait to Miscarry & the Difficult Year Her Family Had

In a post on her blog, Cooke expanded on what happened and said after her first ultrasound appointment just before Christmas, she learned her baby had an “incredibly low fetal heart rate.” She was told to wait for the next appointment but that she was “likely to miscarry and if I were to bleed heavily to go to the ER and to hang in there.”

She said she was told she essentially had to keep moving forward “with the baby inside me dying” until she eventually miscarried and they couldn’t do a procedure to induce the miscarriage until there was no heartbeat. She opened up about how difficult that was:

We are trying to build a healthy family and when we are told the baby is not viable- why in the world would I want to drag that on when we have science available to end my pain sooner?(I do understand those that would rather a more natural process and/or need time to process it) but for me it was torture.

She said normally she always chooses the natural route but in this situation, not knowing when she would miscarry or how bad it would be made her terrified. “It could be days it could be weeks, I could still need medical treatment if it wasn’t complete. I do not regret my decision,” she wrote. She concluded her post by saying the procedure went as well as possible and thanked her family and her partner Mike for their support.

Cooke’s ‘Challenge’ Co-Stars Shared Their Love in the Comments of Her Instagram Post

Her “Challenge” co-stars flooded the comments with love and support, including Aneesa Ferreira, who wrote, “I’m sorry to hear that you had to experience this. Thank you for sharing your experience. There are so many women out there who need to [know] they are not alone. Sending you love.” Emily Schromm commented, “Birthday twin. I’m so so sorry. Sending all my love.”

Kendal Sheppard wrote in part, “I am so so sorry for your loss. How absolutely devastating. Thank you for speaking up and sharing your story.” Jemmye Carroll commented, “I love you baby girl and I’m sorry you had to go thru this…”

Cooke appeared on “Rivals II” and had a strong impact on the show, such that she was cast as an alternate for “All Stars” season one. The “Real World: Las Vegas” has previously said she’d love to return to compete and the main reason she didn’t after “Rivals II” was that she pursued opportunities as a professional soccer player.

