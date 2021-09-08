Hughie Maughan Explains Decision to Choose Nany Gonzalez as New Partner

The fourth episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” finished with a bang as viewers saw the possible implosion of not only the veteran alliance but the “Big Brother” alliance too. Amid the chaos, there were also some other major decisions taken, including the creation of four new teams.

Rookie Hughie Maughan was thrown into elimination alongside reigning champion Amber Borzotra and the two managed to pull off the win, sending powerhouse rookie duo Corey Lay and Michele Fitzgerald home. The winners decided to leave their original partners and infiltrate other teams, as Amber chose Devin Walker and Hughie picked Nany Gonzalez. That left Josh Martinez and Ashley Mitchell paired up while Emy Alupei and Gabo Szabo formed the fourth team.

Several cast members appeared surprised by Hughie picking Nany as so far in the season, Tori Deal seemed to be the most valued female competitor, with many of the stars saying that Kaycee Clark was also a strong choice. Hughie appeared on a podcast this week where he provided more context to his decision.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Hughie Said It Was a Calculated Decision Because Nany Is Well-Connected But May Not Get Stolen From Him

After the fourth episode aired, Hughie appeared on “The Challenge: Redditors React” podcast as a guest and he was asked why he chose Nany as his partner. He explained, “I was like, ‘Who’s gonna steal her from me?’ Like she’s not the best competitor…but not the worst, she’s amazing. Hasn’t she been to a final before?” he asked.

“Spies, Lies and Allies” is Nany’s 11th season and she made two finals in her time on the show, most recently in the last season, “Double Agents,” where she placed third overall with Leroy Garrett.

Hughie said apart from that, a big factor in his decision was Nany’s social game as he felt she had a lot of great connections in the house that could benefit him as well. “She’s obviously like shagging Kaycee now, so Kaycee’s got all her friends,” he explained. “Maybe Fessy won’t ever vote me in again because I’m with Nany.”

He continued, “I was trying to think about [how] she’s still Ashley’s friend, and their little alliance doesn’t share a bedroom together. I was thinking, this girl is literally like in the middle of everyone.”

Hughie’s Decision Left Nany’s Previous Partner Gabo As the Only Full Rookie Pair With Emy

Hughie chose Nany and Amber picked Devin which meant that those two competitors’ previous partners, Gabo and Emy, had to form a team and became the only rookie-rookie team left in the game. If the trend from previous episodes continues, Gabo and Emy will have to fight hard to win the mission so they can gain safety, otherwise, they may very well be voted into elimination by the house.

However, due to the large cracks forming in the veteran alliance and Fessy’s decision creating a lot of question marks among the “Big Brother” alliance, it is possible that Gabo and Emy can use that to their advantage and shift the target off them.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’