The Challenge Star’s Injury: ‘My Life Changed’

One cast member’s time on The Challenge: Double Agents came to an abrupt end after she sustained a shoulder injury, and it turns out the injury was a lot more serious than the star originally thought.

On the last episode of Double Agents, Nicole Zanatta took on Kam Williams in a wrestling match on top of a moving truck and Nicole hurt her shoulder during the scrap. Due to the nature of the injury, Nicole was forced to leave the show.

Last week, Nicole shared on social media that she thought her shoulder only dislocated, however she actually tore her labrum and needed surgery.

“What I thought was a minor dislocation turned out to be a much more extensive injury,” Nicole wrote. “My life changed in a matter of seconds, without warning, without knowing the degree of how bad things really were.”

“The things I love, that keep me going, had to take a backseat once my injury took precedence,” she continued. “Having torn my labrum I needed surgery – which meant no working out. Even the simplest task of putting my hair up and taking a shower became a task I needed someone else to accomplish and help me with. I haven’t been able to work, which is my deepest passion & drive. That’s been the hardest for me.”

Nicole Revealed That the Injury Was the ‘Best Thing I Could’ve Asked For’



Nicole has taken the injury in stride and revealed in the social media post the silver lining of tearing her labrum.

“I’ve been forced to create time and space for myself to heal,” Nicole wrote. “This is honestly the best thing I could’ve asked for. It’s given me so much perspective and helped me realize that I can move forward with a positive attitude and clear goals for myself. I know this is a time to truly focus on myself and all of my healing.”

Nicole is currently in physical therapy for her shoulder and the star knows “the road to recovery is long.” However, not to be deterred, she wrote, “I also know how much better I’ll be on the other side of all of this! Looking at all the factors that seem dark you still have to always look for the light at the end of the tunnel.”

‘Double Agents’ Was Nicole’s 3rd Season of ‘The Challenge’

Nicole entered the Double Agents house as a competitor who had made it to the Final Challenge in both her prior seasons. During her first season of The Challenge, Nicole placed third in Invasion of the Champions. Next, she took part in Vendettas and made it to the Final Challenge again. However, an ankle injury forced her out of running for the grand prize.

Double Agents marked Nicole’s second time in a row leaving The Challenge with an injury. In another social media post, she wrote that although her time on the show ended quicker than she originally hoped, it wasn’t all bad.

“I was able to attend my sister’s wedding, I was able to attend my other sister’s baby reveal (it’s a boy) and I adopted my new best friend,” Nicole wrote. “I was able to get reacquainted with old friends and last but not least I spent my birthday with my family and friends.”

