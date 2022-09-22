The Challenge Cast Member Shades ‘Messy’ & ‘Chaotic’ Show Aspects

The finale of “The Challenge: USA” was very divisive among fans of the show and competitors, and it was made all the more controversial after Tyson Apostol’s exit interview with Entertainment Weekly was released.

One former competitor from the CBS spinoff was very open with his thoughts on social media as the finale aired, especially regarding Desi Williams’ elimination following her partner Enzo Palumbo quitting in the first leg. “Lol this Final is a damn mess. #TheChallengeUSA,” James Wallington tweeted as the finale aired.

He then added in a now-deleted tweet saved on Reddit, Enzo, enough with your apologies. What an absolute joke. ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! [Desi] deserved better… Oh and here’s a thought… Let Desi continue and pair her with the solo female in the final. LIKE WTF?! Infuriated.” He also wrote:

In response to a fan’s response, James added, “The final eventually turned to individuals, so Desi teaming up with another female partner for parts of it wouldn’t have mattered in the long run.” He also said, “Doesn’t mean anyone has to agree with how it’s handled. It’s a shame.” James isn’t the first “Challenge” competitor who said Desi should have been able to compete with the solo woman since there was one less male cast member in the final.

James Criticized the Algorithm & a Few Elements of the Show But He Was Very Grateful for the Opportunity to Compete

James also made some claims about the season and wrote, “This final is indicative to how the entire experience was for so many of us. I’ll say that much. #TheChallengeUSA.” He then added in a now-deleted tweet one of his complaints about the season. “The Algorithm: it was messy & chaotic all season long & was ultimately the downfall for a lot of great competitors this season… unfortunately for Desi, it affected her in the final,” he wrote. James also said:

Certain elements & decisions that were made throughout the season were tough/challenging to navigate at times (which I understand because it’s The Challenge after all)… but as a viewer, the Final felt the same way.

In addition to James’ comments, one fan of the show wrote, “I don’t understand the point of #TheChallengeUSA. Was it to break all these incredible players? Like to show it’s so hard? We root for these people. We don’t actually want to see them quit or get hypothermia or injured. What went wrong here?”

Finalist Domenick Abbate wrote, “Everything.” James replied simply, “Dom,” with a purple heart. He then concluded that he was very grateful to have competed on “The Challenge: USA” and said, “I loved meeting everyone, competing & putting on that uniform… However, it doesn’t mean I have to love everything about the experience & that’s okay.”

Many OG Stars Had Similar Criticisms to James Regarding the Finale

There were a lot of OG “Challenge” stars who also spoke up about the finale and said they had concerns with what went down, including Rachel Robinson, Janelle Casanave, Derek Chavez and KellyAnne Judd.

Perhaps the most outspoken was Teck Holmes, who made his return on “All Stars” and quickly became a fan favorite. He shared Tyson’s Entertainment Weekly interview and thanked him and the writer Sydney Bucksbaum for “keeping it real.” He added, “Next season of the @thechallenge should be called ‘Lies, Lies, & More Lies’ because there will definitely be plenty coming from production! #Facts #DoBetter.”

He also said it was like on “All Stars” and they “got screwed,” adding, “so I say screw the Challenge.”

