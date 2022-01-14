‘The Challenge: All Stars 2’ Final Had Major Production Errors, Competitors Said

The grueling final of “The Challenge: All Stars” season two dropped on Paramount+ and it featured difficult phases that tested the finalists’ every skill. Warning: This article contains spoilers about the final of “All Stars” season two, including the winners.

Teck Holmes and Ayanna Mackins were the team eliminated during the final as Ayanna was unable to continue, leaving Darrell Taylor and Janelle Casanave, MJ Garrett and Jonna Mannion, and Melinda Collins and Nehemiah Clark to battle it out for the crown. After what looked like a close finish, MJ and Jonna managed to get the win and split the $500,000.

In an Instagram Q&A after the final, Janelle revealed that there was a major problem at the finish line and their lockbox never opened despite having the right combination. She said in the last leg of the final, she felt “very confident that I was potentially gonna win” due to her strength in math. She explained, “we actually got our math problem correct, however our lock never opened. We were following the directions to the T and I have no explanation to this day why our lock never opened.”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Janelle Said She Was ‘Bummed’ About What Happened & Might Not Return to the Show Because of It

One question Janelle received was whether she was disappointed about coming second and she explained that what she’s most “bummed” about was spending the last four months “beating herself up” about getting the math equation wrong and that was why the lockbox didn’t open. She said their equation was the hardest one there “without a doubt.” She added:

To see that I actually got the math correct and our lock still wouldn’t open even though we were following the directions and we were trying over and over and over again, I’m just kind of bummed about the game.

She said she had to just accept that anything can happen in the finals, even human errors. She later clarified that they had the equation and the combination correct and they followed all the directions. Another fan asked Janelle if they insisted that production open the lock after and she replied that producers would never consent to that. She also said that she thought she might have had the combination wrong and it wasn’t until she watched the final that she confirmed she had it right the whole time and the lock just wouldn’t open.

She was asked if she’d return to the show and she said she’s “not really sure… just based off some of the things in the final that just kind of never really sat right with me.” She explained, “as much as I love this game and I respect the people that put this together, just to get to that final leg, to get that correct combination and for our lockbox never to open just… I don’t know if I wanna put myself in that situation again.”

The “Real World: Key West” star said despite everything, she’s grateful for the opportunity to compete again and reconnect with many stars of the show. “I don’t think it’s rigged but I do think things do go wrong,” she concluded.

Jonna & MJ Claimed a Production Mistake Almost Cost Them the Win at the Finish Line

Jonna and MJ also spoke about production issues at the finish line, except they revealed that they actually arrived at the safes before their opponents. They told Entertainment Weekly that they arrived at the safe about 10 minutes before the others, and MJ said, “We were trying to open it up and we knew that we had the three right numbers that we needed to open up the safe.” He added:

We’re trying to put them in and it wouldn’t open. We look back at production and we say, ‘Do we have the right numbers? Do we have the right code to open this?’ And they said yes. We tried to put it in again. It still didn’t work. All of a sudden production goes, ‘It must be broken. It’s not working. Just start running down to the jet.’

Jonna agreed and said, “They were like, ‘Just go. Run to the plane.'” This happened before the other two teams arrived at the safes, MJ revealed. He said they ran halfway to the jet and were very confused because they had no money in their hands. “Then all of a sudden a pickup truck comes flying up next to us and they go, ‘Jump in the back! You’ve got to go back to the safe! You weren’t putting in the codes the right way!'”

Jonna said by the time they were back at the safes, the other two teams were already there and also had the right numbers. “Everybody was having trouble opening the safes,” she said. She added that she wasn’t sure what would have happened if someone else opened theirs first: “it wouldn’t have been fair if you think about it, because of the amount of time that passed after they told us it was okay, ‘Just go, you won.’ And then we had to come back and they’re filming everybody opening the safes at the same time.”

READ NEXT: CT Tamburello Hints at Going Head-to-Head With Johnny Bananas Devenanzio