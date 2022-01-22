‘The Challenge’ Star Confirms Her Split From Husband: ‘Divorced Mom’

“The Challenge: All Stars” season two competitor Jasmine Reynaud has confirmed in her latest social media post that she’s going through a divorce from her husband of over two years, Dean Fougere. Jasmine and Dean share two kids together, Madelyn and Leonardo.

There were signs that they were going through a difficult period in the fall of 2021 after Jasmine tweeted on October 29, “My whole life just changed! Heartbroken. I will love again one day!!” A couple of days later, however, she clarified that they were still together.

On November 1, she wrote, “I know a few days ago some tweets were put out between me and my husband.. We are fine & we are together. We got a little emotional and just put some things on Twitter that we should not. Couples have arguments. Our love is still strong!!”

However, it seems as though they called things off for good sometime later as Jasmine posted several tweets indicating that they might have separated. On January 20, she appeared to confirm the speculation as she used the hashtag “divorced mom.”

Jasmine Posted a Photo With the Hashtag ‘Divorced Mom’ & Made Several Comments in the Last Couple of Months About Moving On From a Relationship

On January 20, Jasmine posted, “The more truth I find out from the lies! I am surprisingly not upset. Because I always knew. So that is growth for me! #ThursdayThoughts #DivorcedMomLife.” Her co-star Kendal Sheppard replied, “Even in dark times your soul still radiates. You got this, momma.”

Her post confirmed what she’d been hinting at in the past couple of months, including comments about spending Thanksgiving alone. On November 23, she shared, “I have finally accepted that sometimes people grow apart. Doesn’t make either one a bad person! He will always hold a special place in my heart! We are great parents and I wish us both to find the love & happiness we deserve.”

On January 2, she wrote, “2022 is my year, I’m falling back in love with me!! I am no longer angry with my ex. My kids & new job are my focus. If I find love along the way that’s cool, if I don’t that’s cool too.”

Jasmine didn’t provide a reason for her split from her husband, which occurred after “All Stars 2” was filmed but as it was airing. However, the gossip account “Challengeteaa” shared a screenshot of Jasmine’s post announcing her divorce and a fan asked for the reason behind the split. Someone else replied, “I read somewhere that she found out he was cheating while she was away, not sure if it true tho.” Jasmine didn’t confirm the rumor but she liked the person’s reply.

Jasmine & Dean Started Their Family Together in 2015 & Tied the Knot 4 Years Later

Jasmine left “The Challenge” world after “Free Agents” and started a family with Dean, welcoming their daughter Madelyn Eva Fougere in December 2015, and their second child, a boy named Leonardo, in January 2018. They got married on October 12, 2019, and settled down in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Jasmine made her return to reality TV for the second season of “All Stars,” which was filmed in 2021 in Cancun, the location of her original “Real World” season. She was paired up with Tyler Duckworth but got a new partner in Laterrian Wallace after he defeated Tyler in a pole wrestle. Laterrian and Jasmine were eliminated soon after by Nehemiah Clark and Melinda Collins.

