‘The Challenge’ Star Clarifies Marital Status After Fueling Breakup Rumors

The spinoff “The Challenge: All Stars” is back on November 11 for a second season and with it comes a whole new set of OGs and “Real World/Road Rules” veterans as well as a few returning season one stars back for their shot at glory and $500,000. One of these vets, Jasmine Fougere, set off speculation about her marital status on October 29 with a tweet and she recently took to social media to clarify what happened.

On October 29, Jasmine published a tweet that indicated she may have separated from her husband of two years, Dean Fougere, although she clarified her situation a few days later. She first wrote, “My whole life just changed! Heartbroken. I will love again one day!!”

Her husband, Dean Fougere, had written in a now-deleted tweet, “Things are changing for me that I had to change. It won’t be easy, nor is it the fun thing to do. However some changes must be made in order to find what I truly want and desire in this life. I have to be honest with myself and others even if it breaks me.” Jasmine replied to the tweet, “Good luck with your life!”

However, on November 1, Jasmine took to Twitter to reassure her followers that she and her husband are still together. “Good evening everyone, I am back,” she wrote. “I know a few days ago some tweets were put out between me and my husband.. We are fine & we are together. We got a little emotional and just put some things on Twitter that we should not. Couples have arguments. Our love is still strong!!”

Her response was shared on Reddit and one person called out their dispute as “pathetic,” to which Jasmine replied, “Agreed it was a very pathetic move! Growth never stops!!”

Jasmine & Her Husband Have Been Married for 2 Years Now & Share 2 Children Together

After her last “Challenge” season, “Free Agents,” Jasmine left reality TV and started a family. She and Dean welcomed their first child, daughter Madelyn Eva Fougere, on December 23, 2015, MTV reported at the time. They had a second child, a boy named Leonardo, in January 2018.

Jasmine and Dean tied the knot two years ago, on October 12, 2019, and the two recently celebrated their anniversary, with Jasmine writing on Instagram, “Can’t believe it’s only been 2 years we’ve been married. I love you more than I can ever tell you. You are my partner in crime! I look forward to many anniversaries together!! I love you now and forever!!” The family now lives in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Jasmine Is Back on Our Screens on November 11 for ‘All Stars’ 2, Her 1st Season Since 2014

Jasmine, 34, first appeared on our screens as a fearless, outspoken woman on “The Real World: Cancun” and she then made the leap to the “Challenge” franchise for “Rivals,” where she was paired up with Jonna Mannion.

She competed in five seasons of “The Challenge” in total but was unable to make it to a final, often getting eliminated in the mid-season. Her final season on the show was in 2014 for “Free Agents,” where she was eliminated by Laurel Stucky in the fifth episode.

However, we’ll soon see the reality star back on our screens as she was announced as part of the cast for the second season of “All Stars,” which is set to premiere on Paramount+ on November 11. She’ll be competing against 23 other OGs, including two of her “Real World: Cancun” castmates, Derek Chavez and Jonna.

