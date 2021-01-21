The Challenge’s Jay, Lio & Joseph Release Music Video [WATCH]

One thing fans of The Challenge weren’t counting on was a music video featuring three of the stars from Double Agents. However, Jay Starrett, Lio Rush and Joseph Allen dropped a music video this week.

Both Jay and Lio aren’t known for their musical talent as Lio is a professional wrestler and Jay is a rock climber turned reality TV star. But, Joseph is. He competed on season 14 of America’s Got Talent as a singer and made it to the quarterfinals before being eliminated.

The three Challenge competitors released the music video on all platforms. The song is titled “Stone Cold” and it was produced by ImSwervy. You can watch the music video below:

Stone Cold – Jay Starrett, Lio Rush, Joseph Allen | (Prod. ImSwervy) [Official Video]All my music is on ALL MAJOR STREAMING PLATFORMS! If you would like a personalized shoutout for someone special in your life from Joseph Allen, use the link here — https://www.cameo.com/itsjosephallen "Stone Cold" – OUT NOW! Spotify, Apple Music, all major streaming platforms. Joseph Allen https://www.instagram.com/itsjosephallen/ https://twitter.com/itsjosephallen https://open.spotify.com/artist/52muHO5iJMxWuBiv1mVZeZ?si=apay21ZHS3qOE9iy3WCMrw https://books.apple.com/us/author/joseph-allen/id290504066 Parker Donaldson Media https://www.instagram.com/parkerdonaldsonmedia/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LOr81tIJACT2OKF9FKU4Q https://www.ParkerDonaldsonMedia.com… 2021-01-20T15:15:07Z

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

‘The Challenge’ Stars React to ‘Stone Cold’

Jay, Lio and Joseph received a lot of love for the track from their fellow Challenge cast members with many taking to social media to show their support.

Three-time Challenge champ Jordan Wisely wrote, “OHHH SH*****T!!! Congrats big JAY!”

The Challenge: Double Agents‘ “Big T” wrote, “Just listened, this is banging!!!!!!”

Double Agents co-star and Challenge veteran Leroy Garrett wrote, “Straight banger.”

Two-time Challenge alum and Double Agents competitor Kaycee Clark wrote, “Killin it!!”

Lio commented on Jay’s performance in the song, writing, “THAT BOY JAY SPITTEN!”

English Challenge star Kyle Christie wrote, “Only thing it’s missing is me twerking.”

The Challenge’s Nelson Thomas wrote, “I’m defiantly Stealing that dance move.”

Double Agents Was Joseph and Lio’s 1st Season, Jay’s 2nd Season

Lio, Jay and Joseph all competed together on this season of The Challenge. Lio and Joseph walked into the Double Agents’ house as rookies, with Lio coming from the professional wrestling world and Joseph a professional singer.

Double Agents marked Jay’s second season of The Challenge. He made his debut during last season’s Total Madness and was one of the most featured cast members until he was eliminated by Rogan O’Connor. During his time on Total Madness, Jay sent two people home, rookie Asaf Goren and Challenge legend Chris “CT” Tamburello.

Joseph was the first male eliminated in Double Agents. He took on Kyle Christie in The Crater and was tasked to wrestle a ring away from the larger Brit. Kyle managed to overpower Joseph, sending him packing while collecting the first male Gold Skull of the season.

READ NEXT: ‘The Challenge’ Rivals Squash Beef: ‘I Respect You Now’