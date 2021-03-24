Challenge Star Reveals CT Tamburello Is ‘Easy Pick’ for Top Rival Partner

One star of The Challenge, Jay Starrett, recently revealed who his preferred partners would be in a hypothetical Rivals season, ranked from most preferred to least preferred. He said first would be Chris “CT” Tamburello, then Rogan O’Connor, followed by Ashley Mitchell and Morgan Willett.

Jay was asked who he would choose out of a series of options as his favorite partners for a Rivals season on Jake’s Take Podcast. He said, “CT, easy pick, he’s a winner. He knows how to win, he’s a beast. Second, another winner, because they know how to win so they would help me get there, Rogan.”

He continued, “Third winner, Ashley Mitchell, because I would need a girl partner and I love Ashley, she’s the best. The only reason we eliminated [Ashley] was because she got second place in the mini-final [on Double Agents].”

Jay Previously Spoke to Heavy About His Rivalries With Rogan & CT

Prior to the Double Agents season airing, Heavy spoke to Jay about his rivalry with Rogan. The two did not get along on Total Madness since Jay was flirting with Dee Nguyen, who Rogan had a showmance with on War of the Worlds 2. Rogan was also ultimately responsible for Jay’s elimination from the season, knocking him down in a brutal physical elimination.

Jay told Heavy in December 2020 that he now considers Rogan a friend and the two interact with each other on social media. Jay said, “you know when you get in a fight and then after you guys somehow become friends? It’s like, I respect you now. I don’t understand why that happens in life, but it happened. I just became friends with him and I was like, ‘Yo man, we’re cool. No stress. You did what you did. You were pissed or whatever.’ That’s the name of the game, you want to win.”

Jay also spoke with Heavy earlier in 2020 after his elimination win against CT, another one of his potential rivals. During Total Madness, the rookie Jay pulled out a stunning upset against Challenge legend CT, building a better barricade for his bunker. Jay said his plan in that season was, “I’m just going to enjoy myself and keep going into eliminations and battling it out… I just thought, why not piss [Rogan] off a little bit because Dee, Rogan and CT had an alliance together. So I’m like, if I’m going to piss off Rogan, that might piss off CT, and maybe I’ll take out two birds with one stone, who knows?”

One of Jay’s Rivals, Morgan, Is His Ex & Johnny Bananas’ Current Girlfriend

One of the potential rivals that Jay mentioned, Morgan, is none other than Morgan Willett, Johnny Bananas Devenanzio’s girlfriend. Some fans of the show may not be aware that Jay used to date Morgan and actually accused her of cheating on him with Johnny Bananas after she competed with Bananas on War of the Worlds as his rookie partner, which she denied.

Morgan, the winner of Big Brother: Over the Top in 2016, and Jay dated in the summer of 2018 and their relationship ended when Morgan ghosted Jay. Morgan then starred on Ex on the Beach 2 in late 2018 and Jay came on the season as one of her exes. The two left the season coupled up and dated for a few months until Morgan left to film The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

Morgan and her partner on the show Johnny were eliminated early and traveled around together after their elimination. The two began dating soon after that but waited some time to publicly confirm the relationship, with Bananas saying during the reunion that they were more than friends but less than lovers. The two appeared on the red carpet together in October 2019 and are still dating today.

Jay said he helped Morgan prepare to go on The Challenge but was informed by her sister that Morgan had been eliminated early and went on a two-week vacation with Johnny. Morgan, on the other hand, said she did not cheat on Jay and her relationship with Bananas started after her breakup with Jay.

