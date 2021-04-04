The Challenge Star Reveals Why She Returned to the Show: ‘Drag Away’

The Challenge: All Stars saw the return of many OG contestants who’d been off our screens for some time, as well as some veterans who have appeared more recently, like The Real World: New Orleans star Jemmye Carroll. Her last appearance was on Final Reckoning and sometime after the show aired she announced her “indefinite” departure from the reality TV series.

In her social media announcement in April 2020, she said she needed to “step away from reality TV and my YouTube channel” to focus her attention on other priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic. She wrote, “Moving forward, I plan to center my life around what matters to me now more than ever, service.” The announcement has since been deleted.

However, now that she’s returned to the show’s spinoff season, Jemmye provided more context to her departure from MTV and The Challenge and explained why she returned to the show after her April 2020 announcement.

Jemmye Said She Left the Show & Her Recaps to Focus on Her Personal Growth During Quarantine

In a YouTube video posted on March 30, Jemmye said she focused on herself during the quarantine period of the pandemic and despite finding the focus she wanted, she said she still didn’t see herself returning to the competition show and declined several offers to return.

She said when she was asked about the All Stars season, however, she could not turn it down because she is a major fan of the show and grew up watching several of the All Stars competitors. She said, “I did think I was done. And then in early January I received a call I could not deny.” Jemmye continued, “I’m always gonna do what I wanna do and this is what I wanna do right now.”

Jemmye also said she has a lot of gossip and tea from the show which she will be sharing on recaps posted to her Patreon account. She said, “it is what it is, drag away.”

Jemmye Recently Got Into a Social Media Dispute With Challenge Stars Zach Nichols & Nicole Zanatta

Jemmye is completely back in the Challenge world now and even got involved a social media feud recently with fellow Challenge stars Zach Nichols and Nicole Zanatta. On March 21 and 22, things got heated online after Jemmye made a comment about her friend and Real World costar Ashlee Feldman getting married on the same day as Zach Nichols, Ashlee’s ex.

Jemmye threw shade at Zach when she wrote that her friend “definitely upgraded,” and Zach replied, “You had a chance to take the high road, yet you remain in the gutter. Stay sleazy you bottom dwelling trash bag. Btw I’m the one who upgraded.” Jemmye responded that she wouldn’t be taking the high road in matters of “misogyny.”

She also fired shots at Nicole Zanatta, who came to Zach’s defense and accused Nicole of lying to fans about being a New York City firefighter when she was a volunteer firefighter. Jemmye also clarified, “I appreciate the shit out of volunteer firefighters and the shade was at trashcole being a liar not towards any volunteer firefighters. It blows my mind how people really missed the whole point.” She added, “The drag was her lying on national tv about her ‘job.’”

New episodes of The Challenge: All Stars drop on Thursdays on Paramount Plus.

