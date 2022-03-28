‘The Challenge’ Star Unleashes on Castmate: ‘Piece of S*** Human’

Fans of “The Challenge” know that Zach Nichols and his wife Jenna Compono don’t get along with fellow star Jemmye Carroll and this month saw both sides call each other out again. This time, comments made by Jemmye set off Zach, causing him to lash out at the “All Stars” competitor.

Jemmye, Jenna and Zach have all appeared on a few seasons of “The Challenge” together and been friendly in the past, especially as Zach was a close friend of Jemmye’s ex-boyfriend, Ryan Knight. In the past few years, however, Jemmye’s called out Zach on many occasions as she said she didn’t agree with his political views and some social media comments.

At the beginning of March, Jemmye appeared on the “Mike Lewis Podcast” and addressed her issues with Zach. “At the end of the day, with everything, the climate that we’re in, with everything going on, I couldn’t just stand by and let Zach be a f****** d*** on Twitter and not say anything,” she told the host. “Like it just did not feel right to me to still be friends with someone that was so vocally [that way].”

Jemmye Also Said She Doesn’t Think Zach Has Changed or Grown Over the Years

She said one of her problems with Zach is that she feels as though he hasn’t changed through the years. “I know Zach has his issues, but it’s like, ‘You are not learning. You’re still the piece of s*** human that you were years ago when the rest of us are trying to grow and learn, and not, you know, be the people that we were,'” she explained to Mike Lewis.

She also took the opportunity to call out Zach’s partner Jenna, telling the podcast host, “I don’t care how nice Jenna is. I don’t care how kind Jenna is. She’s an extension of Zach. She chose to marry and breed with that man, so her views are the same. As much as I do love them as humans at times, I can’t overlook how they politically look at other humans.”

Zach Replied to Jemmye’s Comments & Slammed Her, Prompting Jemmye to Clap Back Again

Can’t respond to your hate tweet atm, I’m booked and busyyyy. 💰 pic.twitter.com/HnK15oJxa1 — Jem (@JustJem24) March 8, 2022

Zach either listened to Jemmye’s podcast appearance or caught wind of her comments because he took to social media to blast the “Real World: New Orleans” alum. “Only two things in the world smell like tuna, and one of them is Jemmye,” he tweeted on March 8.

He was called out by several “Challenge” fans in the replies for posting his negative comment on International Women’s Day. Jemmye replied to Zach first by sharing a few photos of herself glammed up and wrote, “Can’t respond to your hate tweet atm. I’m booked and busyyyy,” along with the money bag emoji.

A fan summarized her comments about Zach, “Jemmye went on the Mike podcast and said she can’t f*** w Jenna even she’s nice bc she can’t f*** w Zach after tweeting all his racist and homophobic s*** and now he wanna get buck.” Jemmye retweeted that and commented, “That’s all I said about them and he’s losing his mind on #InternationalWomensDay.”

