Jenna Compono Hints at Her & Zach Nichols’ Plans for the Future

“The Challenge” couple Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols have been off our for a few seasons now and with both the regular show and “All Stars” now as options for the strong competitors to return, fans of the pair may be disappointed to find out that their priorities might lie elsewhere for now.

In a recent Instagram post, Jenna hinted at what their goals are, for now, telling her followers that she and Zach “are going to start trying for baby number two in April.” The post was published as an ad for the fertility test Jenna has been using so the reality star didn’t provide any further details, but she’s been open in the past about wanting a big family.

The couple welcomed their first child, Anthony, in September 2021, a few months after they got married in a small ceremony. Their wedding, which was initially scheduled for February 13, 2021, was postponed and is now set to take place on April 2, 2022, according to an Instagram Story saved to Reddit.

Jenna and Zach announced that their first child, a baby boy they named Anthony Joseph Nichols, was born on September 2, 2021. Jenna told Us Weekly that it was an “amazing feeling” and described the new parents as “completely obsessed.”

Zach told the outlet that he was in awe of Jenna throughout her pregnancy and labor, describing his son’s birth as the “happiest moment of my life.” The couple has since been posting a lot of pictures of their baby boy.

Jenna and Zach were set to get married in early 2021, but rescheduled their wedding due to COVID-19 restrictions, they told followers on Instagram. Instead, they got married in a small ceremony and rescheduled the larger event for April 2, 2022.

Jenna Previously Said She’d Return to ‘The Challenge’ Again If the Timing Was Right

Luckily for fans of the “Real World: Ex-Plosion” star, it seems as though she’s not completely closed the door to competing on “The Challenge” again. In an Instagram Q&A in October 2021, Jenna told her followers that being a mom is “exhausting” but she’s so happy and ready to have another child. However, she added that she’d be open to returning to the competition show “If the time is right.”

That being said, the new mom told her followers that she preferred her first seasons on the show and isn’t a fan of having a lot of new rookies coming on the show. “With sooo many new people it’s hard to follow and I’ve been hearing/reading that people hate it,” she said. The three-time finalist said she’d love to see a return to the format of winners deciding who the losers of the challenge would face in elimination.

Jenna’s last appearance came on “Total Madness,” where she was eliminated in the ninth episode by Aneesa Ferreira. The strong competitor made the final in her first three seasons of the show but has yet to take the title of “Challenge” champion. Zach, on the other hand, won his very first season and made it to three subsequent finals, but hasn’t been back since the final of “War of the Worlds 2.”

