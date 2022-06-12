‘The Challenge’ Stars Feud on Social Media: ‘No One Wants to Hear Your Rants’

Veronica Portillo and Jenna Compono were the latest stars from “The Challenge” world to clash online after Jenna took issue with one of Veronica’s comments. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first 6 episodes of “The Challenge: All Stars 3,” now airing on Paramount+.

The “All Stars” season 3 competitor, who has never shied away from giving her opinion on the show and on social media, argued with fans of the show recently after the topic of the Treehouse alliance came up. On May 26, Veronica tweeted about her dual “All Stars 3” interview with Beth Stolarczyk, writing, “They cut out such good content of our dual interview. My face & reaction when she entered my interview room & they were already rolling the tape on me is something I would even like to see.”

One fan replied to Veronica, “She had a point about how she was treated in the past, but she also brought a lot of it on herself. You, Tina & Rachel were a lot on one person though. It isn’t surprising to see that once you lost Tina & Jemmye that you gravitated towards the new ‘mean girls’ Kailah [Casillas] & Sylvia [Elsrode].” Veronica replied to the person and said she spoke with Kailah, Sylvia and Jemmye on the first night and they decided to play together.

“I’m so sick of confident girls being labeled as b****** & a group of confident girls being labeled as ‘Mean Girls,'” she wrote. “Kendall [Shephard] & Kelly Anne [Judd] said equally negative things about Syl & Kailah but just bc they have different vibes, they are victims of the ‘Mean Girls.’ It’s BS.” Someone replied that it was more than just that and Kailah was a “bully” on past seasons, concluding their tweet with, “We don’t need her. Bring in Jenna.”

Veronica replied to the tweet, “Nobody wants Jenna.” Veronica and Jenna competed on two different seasons together: “Dirty 30” and “Final Reckoning.”

Jenna Had a Short & Simple Reply to Veronica’s Tweet

And no one wants to hear your rants… https://t.co/1LUszgq6jA — Jenna Compono (@JennaCompono) May 28, 2022

Jenna had a simple reply to Veronica’s tweet, writing, “And no one wants to hear your rants…” While her involvement in the conversation ended there, Veronica argued with many fans over her criticism of Jenna. One fan wrote to her, “What’s with the old hags of the challenge hating on the young pretty girls?” Veronica replied, “Old hag? Pretty? We can agree that we have different interpretations of beauty.” She added:

Me at 25 & her at 25 r totally different women. We would have never attracted the same person if we were same age. I don’t understand why people have been comparing today. It’s like cool, you like athletic blondes, someone else prefers curvy Latin brunettes. You don’t hurt me. Not to mention, our personalities are very different. I don’t feel like there’s a need to be competitive here. Never really.

One fan told Veronica that Jenna was “10x the competitor and entertainer” to which Veronica replied, “Entertainer? Okkkkkkk.” Veronica then clarified that she wasn’t putting Jenna down, “I just said we didn’t want her there. Geez. Chill out.” She also said that she wasn’t the one who brought up Jenna, adding, “No one even knows that I responded to someone’s Tweet. They think I just opened up Twitter & decided to type 3 random words.”

Veronica Is One of the Competitors Still Fighting for Her Share of $500,000 on ‘All Stars 3’

Veronica made her “Challenge” comeback on “All Stars 3” and after 6 episodes, she’s one of the remaining competitors on the show fighting for her share of $500,000. From the beginning of the show, she made a strong alliance with her roommates, called the Treehouse alliance.

However, with Tina Barta and Jemmye Carroll’s exits earlier in the show and Sylvia Elsrode’s elimination in episode 6, the three-time champ has fewer allies left going into the final episodes of the season.

New episodes of “The Challenge: All Stars” season 3 drop on Wednesdays on Paramount+.

