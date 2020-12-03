The Challenge Veterans’ Wedding Is Canceled

Reality star couple Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols, whose up-and-down relationship was well-documented on multiple seasons of The Challenge, took to social media on November 28 to announce that their February wedding had been canceled. However, the couple hasn’t broken up and they were both clear to share that it would be rescheduled for a later date.

Both Nichols and Compono posted to their Instagram, with Compono writing, “An extremely hard sucky decision, but we decided to postpone our wedding until 2022.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, Compono shared that the decision to cancel the wedding wasn’t due to issues in their relationship but rather because of concerns with COVID-19. She said, “With everything going on, we didn’t want anyone to feel pressured or worried about attending our wedding. It is supposed to be a celebration.” She added that they haven’t settled on a specific date yet but confirmed that it would be at least a whole year later, in 2022.

Compono Opened Up About Delaying the Wedding & Said It Was a Difficult Decision to Make

Compono told the outlet that the decision to postpone the wedding was “really hard” but in the end, it was the right decision to make. She said Nichols was extremely supportive of the decision and understanding of how difficult it was for her. She said, “I was happy we both agreed to postpone, Zach was very supportive with that because he wants us to have our dream wedding. You get one wedding. We want ours exactly how we dreamed of it, even if that means waiting another year.”

She mentioned that they may get married at the courthouse in January and will be applying for a license soon, although she still plans on having a church wedding ceremony and reception the following year. Compono added that she had wanted to “pop out some babies” after their February wedding since she wanted to be married before starting a family, they will have to wait and see what happens after their January courthouse marriage.

The Couple Had a Rocky Relationship Since Meeting on ‘The Challenge’ in 2015 & Nichols Proposed in December 2019

Compono and Nichols have had a rocky relationship since first meeting in 2015 on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2. In 2016, while the couple was still together, Compono appeared on Rivals III and called Nichols who wasn’t competing and in a shocking moment, the Real World: San Diego alum called Compono by a different girl’s name.

The two broke up and it wasn’t until Invasion of the Champions in July 2017 that they appeared on the show again together, except Nichols went home early. Both Challenge vets competed in the second season of the spinoff show Champs vs. Stars, but Compono had to leave early after fracturing her foot. Compono told MTV News: “Zach and I got back together immediately after Champs vs Stars. Being that we met on The Challenge years ago, whenever we film together it brings back memories, which brings us even closer.”

The couple had some difficult moments during War of the Worlds in 2019 when a fellow contestant told Compono that Zach had been on the dating app Bumble. About the situation, Jenna told MTV that “I was hoping it was going to be a really good season for us — we both get a lot of anxiety on the show. … This season was not my best with Zach, unfortunately.” At the reunion for War of the Worlds, they revealed that they had “worked through it.”

Compono appeared on Total Madness, where fans saw her have some difficult conversations with Nichols, who was back home. She told EW that when she got home:

Both of us had some explaining to do between each other’s social media and whatnot, but we didn’t realize the way we handle situations wasn’t healthy, so we actually signed up for therapy. … We did understand that that was super not healthy thinking about it and now seeing it, so I’m happy that we actually attended those therapy classes, and now we’re just better than ever.

Nichols proposed to Compono just before Christmas in 2019 at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City. Jenna posted about the proposal on Instagram on December 21, 2019, with the caption: “I hope he knows what he’s getting himself into!… I said yes.”

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Zach explained the significance behind the proposal location: “We went on one of our first dates there. Jenna actually showed up four hours late and the second she showed up and went to take a photo, the lights went out. So our picture was next to an unlit tree. We’ve gone to the tree every year since but we’ve gotten there much earlier since the first year!”

Neither Compono nor Nichols will be participating in the upcoming season of The Challenge, Double Agents, which premieres on December 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

