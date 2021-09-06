‘The Challenge’ Stars Welcome Baby Boy: ‘The Best Feeling Ever’

On September 2, 2021, “The Challenge” couple Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols welcomed their first child, a baby boy, and took to social media a few days later to introduce their newest family member to friends and followers. Jenna wrote, “We would love to introduce our baby boy Anthony Joseph Nichols, born on September 2nd 2021 at 8:52 PM. He weighed 8 pounds 14 oz and was 21.5 inches.”

Here is her post:

“Challenge” champ Zach also shared the happy news on his Instagram, first sharing a photo with the baby and his birth date on social media and then posting another photo of the baby’s face with the caption, “Tony.”

The Couple’s Co-Stars Shared Their Love & Happiness in the Comments of Their Announcements

The couple’s announcements were both flooded with comments from their “Challenge” co-stars who were over the moon at the news. Jenna’s close friend Nany Gonzalez wrote, “The most perfect baby in the world. I LOVE YOU AND IM SO PROUD OF YOU!!!!” The third part of the infamous “holy trinity,” Kailah Casillas, added, “I’m so happy for you.”

Jenna’s post also had comments from Tori Deal, Nelson Thomas, Hunter Barfield, Leroy Garrett, Kaycee Clark and many more. On Zach’ post, Mark Long joked, “Already HALL BRAWL ready!!!” Kyle Christie, who is himself expecting his first child any day now, wrote, “Congratulations to both of you brother.” “Challenge” OG Paula Beckert wrote, “New dad alert!!!”

On Zach’s post introducing his baby boy’s nickname Tony, several fans commented, “Tony time,” in reference to “Challenge” star Tony Raines’ catchphrase. Brad Fiorenza tagged Tony in his comment and wrote, “Gonna fill those shoes real nice @t_raines.”

Jenna & Zach Shared How Their 1st Moments With the Baby Went Down & How They Chose His Name

Jenna and Zach spoke with Us Weekly about the birth of their first child and Jenna told the outlet, “When he was put on my chest and we both got to see him, it was amazing. WE made this adorable little life. It’s truly the best feeling ever. We haven’t put him down once yet; we are completely obsessed.”

Zach said he was in awe of Jenna and has been throughout her whole pregnancy, saying she “made pregnancy look easy.” He said watching Jenna go into labor and deliver their baby was “the most impressive thing I’ll ever witness, and the happiest moment of my life.”

Jenna also revealed their thought process behind the name they chose and she said it was really difficult with both having different ideas. However, Jenna and Zach agreed they wanted something traditional so they chose Anthony because both their fathers have that middle name. She said she’s just excited now to go home with her new baby and spend time with him being parents.

Jenna added, “Zach is super hands-on and I can honestly say I haven’t changed one diaper yet. He continues to impress me every day and you can easily see that being a dad came so natural for him.”

