‘The Challenge’ Champ Is Ready for Return: ‘Always Working Towards It’

There haven’t been many new winners of “The Challenge” in the last few seasons, as quite a few of the recent victories came from competitors who have already won in the past, like Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Chris “CT” Tamburello and Jordan Wiseley.

One powerful competitor who came in with a bang and won after a dominating performance in just her second season has said she’s ready to come back to the show and defend her title of “Challenge” champion. Jenny West, who won “Total Madness” after making her debut on “War of the Worlds 2,” made the comments while participating in a Q&A on her Instagram.

The reality TV star is known as one of the physically strongest competitors on the show among both the men and the women, and she’s usually fared well socially due to her U.K. alliance and positive, friendly attitude, but she hasn’t been back on the show since her “Total Madness” win.

Jenny Answered a Series of Questions on Her Instagram & Said She’s Been Training for ‘The Challenge’ & Would Love to Return

Jenny took to Instagram on May 24 to participate in a Q&A with her followers and naturally, she answered some questions about her time on “The Challenge” and whether she’d return to the competition show. One fan asked simply if she’d do another one and Jenny replied, “Absolutely! I wanna go and win again! It’s so tough but also such an amazing experience too.”

Another person asked whether she’d be doing more “Challenges” as fans have missed seeing her on their screens. Jenny wrote, “Oh definitely! I am always training. I am always working towards it.” The 34-year-old reality TV star is no stranger to competitions, having gotten her TV debut on “Survival of the Fittest,” and frequently posts photos and videos of herself in the gym working out.

Jenny Previously Revealed That She Was Cast as an Alternate for ‘Double Agents’ But Didn’t Make the Final Cast

Surprisingly, Jenny was called by production for the follow-up season after her win, “Double Agents” but she didn’t make the final cast. The move was pretty shocking as Jenny had just convincingly defeated everyone in the previous season but could not return to defend her title. On the Chillin with Dylan podcast, Jenny said she thought she’d be competing on the show but ended up being only selected as an alternate.

She told the host she even did the mandatory quarantining and COVID-19 testing and was in Iceland in a hotel waiting for filming to start. She said a producer then took her and “Big Brother 19” star Mark Jansen to the airport and they were told they were alternates. She said she doesn’t know why she wasn’t included in the regular cast but she has no “resentment” toward production and assumes they had their reasons why it didn’t work out.

A few episodes into “Double Agents,” two-time “Challenge” champ Ashley Mitchell returned to the competition after being eliminated because of several female disqualifications. Jenny addressed that moment and said she’d already left Iceland at the time, whereas Ashley was still traveling in the country and that’s why she was sent back into the game instead of the “Total Madness” winner.

