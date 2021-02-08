‘The Challenge’ Star Gets Married

After a seven-month engagement, one former star of The Challenge has just tied the knot. Jessica McCain, who appeared on The Real World: Portland and four seasons of The Challenge, married her fiance, baseball pitcher with the Houston Astros organization JP France, on February 6.

Jessica shared a series of videos and photos posted to her Instagram stories on February 7, including one in which she wrote, “Last night was a fairytale.” A week ago, she wrote on Instagram, “One week til we make this fairytale a happily ever after story @thefrenchman28 you’re my story book prince 😭 I love you!”

Jessica appeared on four seasons of The Challenge, Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II and Rivals III. Her husband, JP France, is a pitcher in the Houston Astros organization and owner of The Change Pitching Academy, according to his Instagram bio.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jessica Has Been Posting About the Lead-Up to Her Wedding to Fiance JP France, a Pitcher in the Houston Astros Organization

Jessica and JP have been together for nearly two years, as she wrote on April 28, 2020, that it was their one-year anniversary. She described their relationship as “Late night phone calls with my best friend, falling asleep on FaceTime every night, missing you from thousands of miles away, tears, laughs, practical jokes from afar, visits home, late nights at the field.”

The baseball pitcher proposed to Jess on May 23, 2020, and the reality star wrote on Instagram, “Last night became the best night of my life my BEST FRIEND got down on one knee and asked me to be his Wife!! I said ‘YES!'”

In the build-up to the wedding day, Jess frequently wrote about the planning, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. She encouraged fellow brides who were getting stressed about planning their big day to remember the importance of the day and to not let the changes to their plans get them down.

Jessica Appeared on 4 Seasons of ‘The Challenge’ After Her Season on ‘The Real World: Portland’

Jessica appeared on The Real World: Portland in 2013 alongside other future Challenge stars Jordan Wiseley, Johnny Reilly, Nia Moore, Averey Tressler and Marlon Williams. Following her appearance on the MTV show, she joined the cast of The Challenge as a rookie on Rivals II. She was eliminated quickly in the second episode but returned for Free Agents where she made it much further until her elimination in the ninth episode.

After Free Agents, Jessica returned to the show for Battle of the Exes II and was paired with Dustin Zito, but the two were eliminated first and went home in the third episode after losing in the “Battle of the EX-iled.” Her final season was Rivals III where she was paired with Johnny Reilly, and the two were never able to see eye to eye, getting eliminated in the fifth episode.

The current season of The Challenge, Double Agents, airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Star Shares Health Struggle: ‘I Was 2 Weeks From Dying’