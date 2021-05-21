The Challenge’s Jisela Delgado Addresses Alton Williams Dating Rumors

“The Challenge’s” Jisela Delgado has been one of the most vocal stars of the show on social media, live-tweeting her reactions to every episode as she watches them on Paramount Plus, and her commentary often touches on her romance in the house with costar Alton Williams.

Since fans saw the two get intimate on “All Stars,” fans have been wondering about the situation between them and if Alton knows about her social media commentary on him. On May 19, Jisela addressed that and shared a photo of Alton and herself together and wrote, “And yes #Alton knows I post him and carry on about him on SM. I even send him your post so he can laugh a little about all of this.” Here is her post:

See y’all tomorrow!! #TheChallengeAllStars And yes #Alton knows I post him and carry on about him on SM. I even send him your post so he can laugh a little about all of this. pic.twitter.com/EiUIeAeods — Jisela (@JiselaDelgado) May 20, 2021

In the comments, someone asked if the two were together and Jisela replied, “I can’t really answer that we still have 3 episodes to go and I don’t want to ruin anything. I’m sorry hun. (Lol they always watching our posts and tweets).”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Their Costars Recently Said They Thought Alton Was ‘Taken’ While on ‘The Challenge’

During the fifth episode of the show, fans saw the relationship between Jisela and Alton go to the next level as they got into bed together one night. After the episode was released, Syrus Yarbrough revealed that Alton told him he was in a relationship while appearing on a “Challenge Mania Podcast” Zoom call hosted by Derrick Kosinski and Scott Yager.

Syrus told Derrick, “I don’t know about you but I thought he was taken… It is what it is.” He said while the two of them are cool despite Alton eliminating him from the game, the two had many serious conversations about their significant others. Derrick, who is considered one of Alton’s close friends in the house, said the situation is likely complicated but said:

You’re right, he was coming at us in conversation that he had, you know, a very serious significant other at home where things were not really going in the direction that he’d like it to go but as time went on, I continued these conversations and I don’t know if you did, and ‘wife’ turned into ‘never-been-married.’

Jisela addressed the situation in a recent Instagram Live and said that Alton is not married and while on the show he did not have a girlfriend nor was he cohabitating with another woman.

Jisela Also Spoke About Whether They Would Return to the Show for Another Season of ‘All Stars’

Fans asked Jisela if Alton would go on the regular “Challenge” show and she said, “I agree he could bulldoze the reg challenge with no issues. But Alton is a genuine soul and would not fare well with the 2face politics. He’s old school and believes in the spirit of competition.”

She said the two discussed whether they’d return for another season of “All Stars” and that he would be back if she was there since the two “kept each other balanced.” Fans will have to wait and see if that will become reality as a second season of “All Stars” has not been announced at this time.

During Jisela’s Instagram Live, she revealed that she tore her ACL and her meniscus and fractured her tibia during the elimination matchup with Eric “Big Easy” Banks and she’ll be getting surgery for it shortly, which means she wouldn’t be able to compete again for at least another nine months.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’