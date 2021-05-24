‘The Challenge’ Fan Favorite Gives Injury Update: ‘It Hurt So Bad’

The second half of the final of “The Challenge: All Stars” will be released this week, coming on the heels of a few action-packed episodes in the lead-up to the final. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the eighth episode of “The Challenge: All Stars,” which dropped on Paramount Plus on May 20.

In the last episode before the final, four competitors were sent into elimination to fight for their place in the game. Jisela Delgado and Eric “Big Easy” Banks were partnered by default since they were the worst two competitors in the daily challenge and they faced Nehemiah Clark, who was voted into elimination by the house, and his chosen teammate, Kendal Sheppard.

Jisela and Big Easy pulled off the win, shocking many viewers, especially as Jisela suffered a knee injury right at the start of the elimination. As she jumped off Big Easy after retrieving the chains and rings for their ladder, it appeared as though she didn’t land properly and immediately collapsed, crying out in pain. However, the “Road Rules: The Quest” star was able to push through and assured her spot in the final. Jisela recently provided an update on her knee injury and revealed how serious it really was.

Jisela Said That She Tore Her Meniscus, Her ACL & Broke Her Tibia & Will Be Going Through Surgery This Week

After the seventh episode aired, Jisela revealed that as soon as the elimination was over, “the safety guy whisked me away to the Dr in the ambulance. They were so concerned from their angle they saw my leg bend in the opposite direction.” Despite the injury, she managed to wrap up her leg and put on a brace to compete in the final challenge.

She was eliminated first in a purge with her partner of the first leg, Derrick Kosinski, as the two were unable to figure out their canoe and came to the second checkpoint in last place. After her elimination, Jisela told Entertainment Weekly in an interview:

I actually tore my ACL, I tore my meniscus, and I fractured my tibia. I was in my bed crying at night, it hurt so bad. I’ve never had a sports injury so I thought it was like a sprain. ‘Ibuprofen in the morning, I’ll run this final, and I’ll be good.’ To know now how serious it was, that was crazy.

She told the outlet she will be having surgery on Thursday this week and it’ll last about two to four hours. The reality TV star explained she’s been doing rehabilitation work on her knee already and will be continuing to do so for about six to nine months after surgery. She also replied to a fan tweet and said her knee “will not be cleared for another 9 [months].”

Jisela Said She Would Love to Return to the Show & Even Make It On a Season of the Regular ‘Challenge’

Despite her injury, Jisela has said she’d love to compete again and would even appear on the regular season of “The Challenge.” She told Entertainment Weekly, “Would I do a regular Challenge? Absolutely… The ones who do it time and time again, especially the females because statistically we haven’t been the winners, we are doing it for the love of the sport.”

She said she loves to compete and perform in daily challenges, so the main attraction of the regular “Challenge” is the increased number of daily competitions.

Jisela previously told fans she’d love to return to “All Stars” along with Alton Williams, with who she developed a close bond on the show. She said the two spoke about returning to another season of “All Stars” if the show got renewed and that Alton would come back if she did since the two “kept each other balanced.”

