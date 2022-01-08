‘The Challenge’ Champ Angry With Show’s Editing: ‘Made to Look Really Stupid’

Every season of “The Challenge,” there are opportunities for things to go wrong and for one of its stars and a former champ, the second season of “All Stars” season two was hard to get over. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the ninth episode of “The Challenge: All Stars” season two, which dropped on Paramount+ on January 6.

The last episode saw the powerhouse team of Jodi Weatherton and Brad Fiorenza get eliminated and after it aired, Jodi opened up that she still has “nightmares” about the final challenge and elimination. “I couldn’t even watch the episode last night, guys, I haven’t watched it yet,” she revealed in an Instagram Story. She continued:

I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to. I’m 100% not over it. I still have nightmares about it. I still think about that elimination and that challenge all the time… It’s painful. It really is. I’m not saying if I made it to the final, I would’ve won, but I just wish that I had gotten a chance to get there because I really wanted it like more than you guys could ever even imagine.

She said she’s still not over it today and thinks about what happened “more than is healthy.” She concluded by thanking her fans for supporting her and Brad during their run on the season. She echoed the sentiment in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, telling the outlet, “I literally wake up at night thinking about this.”

Jodi Said the Rules Weren’t Clearly Explained & They Weren’t Told About the Knots During the Rules

Jodi also explained in her Instagram Story that the instructions about untying knots weren’t given and host TJ Lavin telling the competitors about it was added in a voice-over after the fact. She said, “I think about the questions I could have asked about the knots… I’m not that big of an idiot to have missed [TJ’s explanation]. I just was a big enough of an idiot to not figure out that I had to untie them when I got there and saw them.”

Brad revealed that he didn’t know about the knots either during a podcast appearance on “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast,” but that was because he was getting an injury tended to. Jodi told Entertainment Weekly, “That made us look like such idiots. That made me really mad because I maybe didn’t figure it out, but they didn’t tell us.”

She told the outlet that the challenge wasn’t that difficult and she’s not a “super-cocky person generally” but she thought if they knew about the knots they would have “absolutely annihilated that challenge.” She continued, “We would have been saved, we would have gone straight to the final, no doubt in my mind. I just didn’t like that we were made to look really stupid.”

Jodi Said She Isn’t Sure If She’ll Be Back on ‘The Challenge’ & It Depends on the Timing

In her Instagram Story, Jodi told her followers that she’s not sure if she’ll do another season in the future because the timing would have to be “perfect” and her family would have to agree as well. “I don’t know. It’s a big question mark,” she said. She said the same in her interview with Entertainment Weekly, telling them “I would love it. But I don’t know if my family would love it.”

She said the show was supposed to be four and a half weeks but it turned into six weeks due to delays. “It was a long time and my family had a hard time with me being gone,” she told the outlet. “I would love to team up [with Brad] again,” she revealed. “Just timing-wise, I don’t know when that would work out. We’re moving this summer to another country.”

The final episode of “The Challenge: All Stars” season two will drop on Paramount+ on January 13.

