‘The Challenge’ Champ Reveals Who Was ‘Hardest Person to Live With’

Several stars of “The Challenge” have said in the past that one of the more difficult aspects of filming the show is living in a house with many other people and one former champ opened up about someone who was hard to live with.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the third episode of “The Challenge: All Stars” season 2, which dropped on Paramount+ on Thursday, November 25.

After the third episode of “All Stars” dropped on Paramount+, two-time champ Jodi Weatherton joined Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira on “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast” and spoke about the episode, the challenge, and living and working with her co-star Ayanna Mackins.

Jodi Said Ayanna Was the Hardest Person to Live With During Her Time on ‘The Challenge’

During the episode, viewers saw Ayanna and Sophia Pasquis falling out and Aneesa asked Jodi if that was the moment she knew that the game had truly started and the “paradise” period was over. Jodi replied, “Yeah, I mean, Ayanna was the hardest person to live with that I’ve ever encountered. She’s a treat.”

Jodi then spoke about the challenge that week and that she realized as soon as they formed the teams that she was standing on the wrong side and was with some of the weaker players. She told the co-hosts that she immediately thought to herself, “I am not stepping up for captain with this group. I feel so bad but I’m looking around at the group like, nope.”

She said as soon as the group started to plan their strategy, Ayanna chose to focus on building a bond between the competitors instead of a concrete plan. “At one point, I realized TJ’s gonna blow the horn and we’re gonna have to start this thing soon and we have literally no idea what we’re doing, what order we’re going in, nothing,” Jodi explained.

“I spoke up and I said, ‘who’s going first?'” Jodi recounted. “And she’s like ‘no, stop talking right now.’ It was the weirdest… I really think we lost because there was no organization and nobody was allowed to talk.”

Ayanna Butted Heads With Sophia & Eventually Contributed to Sophia Getting Eliminated From the Show

It looks like Jodi wasn’t the only person who found it hard to live with Ayanna as the third episode saw the friendship between Ayanna and Sophia breaking down. The two had an argument after Sophia told her she was triggered by a type of braid that Ayanna was doing in her hair.

The disagreement turned into something much bigger, though, as Ayanna later told the losing team that she was picking Sophia to go into elimination. As the captain, Ayanna had the life shield and the power to save herself from the arena.

Sophia was eventually eliminated by Jodi and after the episode dropped, she revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Ayanna since filming ended. “I don’t foresee us speaking again unless she reaches out to me,” she said. “I’m good. I’ve made peace with it. If she wants to talk about it, I’m open to it. Possibly. But as of right now, I’m okay. I feel good about what I did.”

