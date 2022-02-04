‘The Challenge’ Champ Opens Up About Health Struggles & Past Surgeries

A two-time “The Challenge” champion, Jodi Weatherton, has just opened up about her past health struggles, telling her followers she was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease when she was 11 years old. According to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, Crohn’s is an “inflammatory bowel disease that causes chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.”

On February 3, Jodi posted about getting diagnosed and her health struggles when she was younger on Instagram. After she was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at the age of 11, she was prescribed steroids and then spent the next four years in remission, she wrote. “When I was 15, I had another flare up, was placed back on oral steroids, gained 15 pounds in 1 week, and went back into remission,” the reality star shared.

Jodi then wrote that her next bad flare up came at the age of 16, when she was a junior in high school. “This time I ended up being admitted into Boston Children’s Hospital for over a month,” she wrote. She went on to share all the surgeries she had in the following years to help manage the chronic condition.

Jodi Wrote That She Had 3 Abdominal Surgeries Overall & Went to Her Prom From the Hospital

In the Instagram post, which was accompanied by three pictures of Jodi at the time, the “Road Rules: X-Treme” alum said when she was in the hospital, she went through “every medical test imaginable.”

The doctors told her they were “99% sure I actually had ulcerative colitis,” she said. Ulcerative colitis is a chronic disease in which “the lining of the colon becomes inflamed and develops tiny open sores, or ulcers,” according to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. It states that the condition is caused by an overactive response of the body’s immune system. Jodi wrote:

I was told the doctors had done all they could do and I would need to have my colon removed. It has been over 20 years since I had my first of 3 abdominal surgeries. I had a full colectomy, lived with an ostomy bag for 6 months, and now have what is called a J-pouch. Any other J-pouchers out there?

Jodi also used a series of hashtags with her post, including “thankful for health” and “I went to prom from the hospital.”

Jodi Returned to ‘The Challenge’ for the Second Season of ‘All Stars’ After a Long Absence

Jodi made her return to the franchise after 15 years away when “All Stars” season two premiered on Paramount+ in the fall of 2021. While Jodi appeared to be a strong new female competitor when she joined “The Challenge” for “The Inferno II,” she only appeared on two subsequent seasons before leaving the show.

Jodi won those two seasons, “The Gauntlet 2” and “The Duel,” back-to-back, becoming the first solo female winner on the latter. She also won 19 challenges in the process, solidifying herself as a fearsome competitor. Jodi recently revealed that after “The Duel,” she was never invited back to the show and instead got married, started a family and pursued a career.

The “Road Rules” alum was invited for the first season of “All Stars,” she said, but she was dropped from the cast at the last minute because her background check in Germany would have taken too long. Luckily for fans of the reality star, she joined the cast of the second season, where she dominated the competition until her elimination with Brad Fiorenza right before the final.

