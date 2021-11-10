‘The Challenge’ Former Champs Weren’t Asked Back After Impressive Wins

This week’s return of “The Challenge: All Stars” for a second season will see 24 competitors come back to the reality show for their shot at a massive grand prize. Two of these competitors, Jodi Weatherton and Tyler Duckworth, have impressive records on “The Challenge,” as both won the two finals they appeared in.

Jodi won two “Challenges” out of the three she competed in and was the first solo female winner on “The Duel,” while Tyler won two out of four “Challenges” and his two wins came on back-to-back seasons. Despite that, both these competitors were surprisingly not invited back after their wins and opened up about it prior to their return on “All Stars.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jodi said after “The Duel,” “I actually was never called again.” However, she added, “It honestly ended up being a good thing for me because I feel like it would have been enticing to go back, but I was ready to start a family, I got married. So it was good for me that that didn’t happen.”

She joked that on her last show she was “kind of boring… So maybe I was just not great TV? I don’t know, I don’t get as involved sometimes in the drama maybe enough to be appreciated. I just go on there and I’m like, ‘I want to be me.’ Maybe that’s not as exciting of television.”

Tyler Duckworth Also Revealed He Wasn’t Called Back After His 2nd Win in a Row on ‘Rivals’

Tyler also spoke about not being invited back and said when they first called him about “All Stars” season two, he thought “they lost my number because I won two Challenges in a row and then never heard from them again,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “It felt like I was being punished for doing so well.”

He said he wasn’t criticizing the show and “everything happens for a reason.” Instead, he told the outlet he settled down with his partner and got a great job. “But there was a part of me that really missed the adventure,” he said. He also told the outlet:

Truth be told, I was a little [upset] that I did win two Challenges in a row and I never got called back. And I could have won how many more? No offense to Johnny [Bananas], but he did 20 Challenges. I only did four, and I was in my prime… I probably would have won a couple more, easily. Easily!

Tyler also told EW that he didn’t really watch the other seasons because he was too heartbroken at not being invited back. “So that’s the answer: No, I did not watch it because I was thinking to myself, ‘I could have beat all these folks. I could have killed these kids.’ And I would have. Who knows how many championships I would have won?”

Jenny West & Amber Borzotra Were Other Champions Who Weren’t Immediately Asked Back After Winning

Tyler and Jodi aren’t alone in being champions who weren’t asked back after their wins as Jenny West, who had an impressive win in “Total Madness,” finishing even ahead of Johnny Bananas, hasn’t been asked back to the show. She previously revealed in Instagram Q&As that she’d love to return and is ready to compete but hasn’t gotten the call.

Jenny also told the Chillin With Dylan podcast that she was called for “Double Agents” and quarantined in Iceland but ended up being an unused alternate. The “Double Agents” winner, rookie Amber Borzotra, received the same treatment after her win, getting cast only as an alternate for “Spies, Lies and Allies.” However, due to a cast member’s departure, Amber was added to the cast soon after the season started.

