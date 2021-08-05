Johnny Bananas Celebrates the Infamous ‘Rivals III’ Final & Costars React

On August 3, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio posted in honor of the five-year anniversary of the “Rivals III” final, which is one of the most well-known moments in “Challenge” history. After dominating the season, Johnny Bananas and his partner Sarah Rice finished the final in first place but because Bananas had accumulated more points than Sarah, he chose to “take the money and run” in one of the most jaw-dropping betrayals on the show.

Bananas took to Instagram on the five-year milestone and wrote, “Happy 5 Year Anniversary” along with a video of himself speaking about the moment. In the video, the seven-time champion said:

My oh my, how time flies. You know it seems like it was just yesterday that the two of us were standing shoulder to shoulder high atop a mountain in Argentina, about to make a decision that would forever alter not just the course of our lives but permanently cement us in reality television immortality. So, Sarah, I’d like to wish you a happy 5-year anniversary.

Bananas then revealed an autographed photo of the moment and told fans they could purchase it: “Take home a piece of this history… come get yours, so I can take your money and run,” he explained as he zoomed in on Sarah’s face.

His Costars Reacted to the Clip & Bananas’ Announcement That He Would Be Selling Autographed Photos

Some of Bananas’ costars on “The Challenge” reacted to the clip and Bananas revealing that he would be selling photos of the betrayal, with his close friend Leroy Garrett commenting, “You’re mentally sick” alongside emojis crying with laughter. Marie Roda also commented, “You’re such a troll,” with the same emojis.

Bananas also shared a clip of himself signing the photos on his Instagram Story and according to his website, the memento, which he was selling for $15 a photo, is already sold out.

Bananas previously revealed that at the final, host TJ Lavin “was looking at me like a disappointed father.” He said, “Even people on production were looking at me like, ‘How could you?’”

Sarah Recently Said She ‘Doesn’t Care’ About That Moment & Has Moved On With Her Life

Sarah also spoke about the “Rivals III” final and her thoughts about it as well as why she hasn’t returned to reality TV since then. In a series of TikTok videos posted around the 5-year anniversary of that moment, Sarah said, “I want to put your mind at ease and let you know, I never think of that s***. I do not care and I am grateful that all of you guys care so much and I just want to give you guys the freedom to let it go cause I have and it’s not a big deal.”

She said she’s extremely happy with her life now and the reason she hasn’t returned to “The Challenge” is that she is now a therapist specializing in marriage and family therapy and she can’t leave her clients for months to compete on the show.

The “Real World: Brooklyn” star revealed that it was never her plan to stay on reality TV forever and she wanted to live a “regular” life away from that world.

