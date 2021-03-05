Johnny Bananas Makes Major Announcement: ‘Coming Soon’

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio may not be on this season of The Challenge: Double Agents, but he’s been keeping busy in the meantime and recently made a major announcement on social media. The seven-time champion revealed a new project with NBC titled “Celebrity Sleepover” that will be premiering soon, with the date and details yet to be revealed.

Johnny Bananas wrote in a post, “Good Night… Oh yes it was Kelly Kapowski aka @TiffaniThiessen

stopped by my Sleepover for some Wine Cheese Wiz and BANANAS. Stay tuned!!! My new project #CelebritySleepover COMING SOON to @NBC.”

Good Night… Oh yes it was 😍 Kelly Kapowski aka @TiffaniThiessen stopped by my Sleepover for some Wine 🍷 Cheese Wiz 🧀 and BANANAS 🍌 Stay tuned!!! My new project #CelebritySleepover COMING SOON to @NBC 🤩🎬 pic.twitter.com/PB12zjECIb — Johnny Bananas (@johnnybananas) February 25, 2021

The TV show Bananas currently hosts, 1st Look, posted about the announcement and said, “Cheers to Friday and Johnny Bananas’ newest project, #CelebritySleepover. Coming soon to NBC!”

Bananas’ friend and Challenge costar Leroy Garrett, who announced his retirement from The Challenge recently, offered his support in a retweet of Bananas’ post, writing, “You’re doing big things keep it out. Proud of you.” Bananas replied to that message and said, “Taking a page out of your book brother. MAKING things happen instead of WAITING for them to happen!”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Johnny Bananas Recently Called Out Andy Cohen Over a Docu-Series About Reality TV That Excludes ‘The Challenge’

Bananas is a well-known figure in the reality TV world and he recently called out Andy Cohen after the talk show host announced a new documentary series about reality TV titled “For Real: The Story of Reality TV.” The original announcement did not say which shows would be featured but the trailer included clips from shows like Big Brother, Survivor, Jersey Shore and Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The seven-time champ thought that Cohen’s series did not include The Real World or The Challenge and tweeted, “Creating ‘The Story of Reality TV’ and excluding The @RealWorldMTV @ChallengeMTV is like re-writing the Bible and excluding the first 2 chapters @Andy @eentertainment @MTV.”

Cohen responded and clarified that MTV would be heavily featured and there would be a cast reunion of the first season of The Real World, set in New York City. Bananas then said, “Okay I stand corrected Andrew… I may have jumped the gun a tad as it relates to THE REAL WORLD. However excluding @ChallengeMTV is still a glaring omission. That’s like opening a petting zoo and forgetting to include the GOAT.”

The 7-Time Champion Took the 36th Season Off But Has Not Announced His Retirement From ‘The Challenge’

The Challenge: Double Agents is the first season in years that hasn’t featured Bananas as the seven-time champion took some time off the show after his Total Madness win. Although many fans wondered if he’d retired from the show, the reality TV star said he still feels like he has a lot to bring to the franchise. It’s likely that the filming of the 36th season interfered with his other commitments, such as NBC’s 1st Look.

1st Look is a lifestyle show on its 13th season that sees Bananas, the host since 2018, travel around the U.S. exploring “amazing eats, thrilling adventures and crazy fun nightlife.”

After Bananas’ seventh win, he told Us Weekly podcast, “I’m not going anywhere anytime soon, just getting warmed up.” The Real World: Key West alum has appeared on 20 seasons of The Challenge and the last 12 seasons in a row excluding Double Agents. Bananas holds an impressive seven wins in that time.

READ NEXT: The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas Calls Out Andy Cohen