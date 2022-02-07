Johnny Bananas Makes Major Announcement About ‘Challenge’ Future

It’s been two seasons now that Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio has been off “The Challenge” and his big personality has certainly made his absence felt on the show. In the latest episode of his podcast “Death, Taxes and Bananas,” however, the multi-time champ made it seem pretty likely that he’ll be back on our screens next season.

Kyle Christie was Bananas’ guest this episode and it ended with the “Spies, Lies and Allies” finalist telling Bananas, “Come back to ‘The Challenge,’ do that. It’s funny now, we could just rip on people. People have gotten worse than when you were there at defending themselves now, so it’s even funnier. No one’s got any personality, it’s great!”

Bananas said, “The problem though, Kyle, is if CT or I are there, you’re never gonna win.” Kyle laughed, “I don’t care about winning. Does anyone actually go to win? I don’t go to win.” Bananas then added, “Alright then if I go back, that will be [the goal], to make fun of people and to lose.” Kyle said if he can make people like Bananas laugh, that’s his win: “All I wanna do is make people laugh, I don’t care about money.”

Bananas then wrapped up the show by thanking Kyle for coming and the two made plans to see each other soon, in line with Bananas filming an episode of NBC’s “1st Look” in Ireland. Bananas then added before signing off, “And there’s a good chance that you’ll be seeing me back on the next ‘Challenge’ as well, there’s a little teaser for you.”

Bananas Recently Said He Misses ‘The Challenge’ & His Chances of Coming Back Are Good

The teaser isn’t completely out of left field for the seven-time champion, as he’s previously said that he misses “The Challenge” and would like to return. In the fall of 2021, he said the chances of seeing him again on the show in the “near future” are good, although at that time he said “All Stars” would be more likely.

He told Us Weekly, “I miss ‘The Challenge.’ … It was this routine that I was in and now that I haven’t done it in close to two years, it’s something that I miss and it’s something that I would probably really enjoy doing again.”

The “Total Madness” champ has been a lot more connected to the show over its last season and “All Stars 2” due to his podcast, “Death, Taxes and Bananas.” He’s used that platform to interview “Challenge” stars and break down the episodes, but he’s also made it no secret that he’s not a fan of the recent direction “The Challenge” has taken.

The ‘Challenge’ Legend Said He Thinks the Format Is Too Complicated & Should Go Back to Simple Concepts

Bananas has discussed with various guests the latest couple of seasons of “The Challenge” and he’s made it clear that he thinks there are some issues with it. “‘The Challenge’ is going the way of the buffalo, my friend. It’s making a rapid descent towards extinction and it’s somewhat painful to watch,” he told Scott Yager and Derrick Kosinski on “Challenge Mania.”

He said in the past, the concept was always simple, whether it was “Rivals” or “Exes,” and it made it easy to understand and follow for fans. Lately, though, Bananas said the show has moved away from that and added so many twists that they are no longer shocking and they’re just confusing.

The seven-time champ said if he were to return, he wouldn’t want to “do it half-a**” as that would “cheapen” his legacy. He explained that he’d love to go back to the show if the timing allowed, and added, “I think it’s what ‘The Challenge’ needs a little bit, too, is some guidance.”

