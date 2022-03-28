Johnny Bananas Devenanzio Opens Up on His ‘Harrowing’ Experience

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio has shared some details about his experience volunteering in Ukraine in the last few weeks. The “Challenge” competitor, who has since flown back to Los Angeles, originally wrote on Instagram on March 14 that he flew to Europe to help.

“I could no longer sit back and do nothing while a sovereign country is invaded and [its] innocent civilians slaughtered,” he said at the time.

In an interview with Page Six, the reality star explained how he decided to take action, saying he got a call from a friend asking if he wanted to help out in Poland and Ukraine and that he was on a flight the very next day. He joined forces with Humanosh, a nonprofit organization that’s been working to provide food, water, accommodation, and more to refugees fleeing the country.

Bananas spoke about the work he did with Humanosh and described the situation in Ukraine and how he felt volunteering.

Bananas Opened Up About What They Did & Described the Situation in Poland & Ukraine

The “Challenge” star described the situation in Poland close to the border with Ukraine and said, “the refugee crisis that’s taking place there right now is just, it’s insane. People are warming themselves by trash cans that are on fire and [using] makeshift tents.”

Bananas added, “These people had families, they had homes, they had jobs. And here they are a week later with nothing.” He explained that he and other volunteers began their days before sunrise, traveling through Poland to overcrowded shelters, hospitals and military bases to transport “medical supplies, canned food and baby products” that they’d bought. He added:

You think of aid as food, medical supplies, but it’s so far beyond that when you’re in a conflict like this, where all the resources in a country have been destroyed or taken away. They need antifreeze, they need chainsaws, they need shovels, they need gasoline. They need anything you can find at a hardware store.

Bananas Shared More About the ‘Nerve-Racking’ Experience of Going Into a War Zone

The “Real World” alum told Page Six he had trouble sleeping, especially the night before going into Lviv, Ukraine, a city about 40 miles from the border with Poland. “I’m like, ‘I’m going into a war zone tomorrow, how wild is this?’ And then obviously your mind goes to all the worst places.” He continued:

Like, what if I get shot by a sniper? What if like, you know, you hear on the news, I mean, a Fox News [cameraman] was just killed like a few days ago … it’s like, what if we’re that statistic where we’re driving down the road and some random rocket just blows our van up?

He said the border crossing itself was “nerve-racking” and “harrowing” at times. “You go through these checkpoints where it’s just, like, barricaded,” he described, saying streets were “blocked off” using anything available to prepare against the invasion.

However, as scary as the experience was, the seven-time “Challenge” champ said he found comfort in seeing all the support Ukraine was getting. “It really gives you faith and tenacity,” he said. “When you see all the evil that’s taking place right now, it really gives you hope that good is going to come. If these people exist, then there’s no other way.”

He said it was a strange feeling because as much as he was doing, he just wanted to do even more. “I don’t expect [people] to be like, ‘Hey, let’s hop on a plane!’” he shared. “But when you’re helping people and you’re doing stuff for other people, it’s like, it almost magically makes everything that’s going on in your life and your worries and your cares kind of disappear.”

