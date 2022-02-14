Johnny Bananas Explains Major Format Change on ‘The Challenge’

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio has just shared some interesting information about a major format change that he said “The Challenge” underwent which would explain why the franchise has changed so much since its early days.

During a recent podcast episode of “Death, Taxes and Bananas,” Johnny was joined by Darrell Taylor and Janelle Casanave. Early in the episode, they spoke about the challenge on “All Stars 2” where the competitors were on top of a moving truck and had to get several lockboxes open. Darrell revealed that one of his locks was jammed and never opened.

“Before we get too deep because I know a lot of people have been critical about ‘The Challenge’ and the rules and the fairness of it,” Bananas began. He added:

A lot of people don’t realize about [it] is, ‘The Challenge’ is no longer considered a game show. It used to be. Which is why back in the day, the old school ‘Challenges’, the Infernos, the Gauntlets, the Duels, the rules would be set out day one and then the game would have to follow those same rules the entire season. There wasn’t twists, there wasn’t turns, there wasn’t all this s*** that was allowed to happen.

He said the reason for that is because a game show has to submit the show’s rules “prior to it happening and you can’t deviate from that at all.” Several seasons ago, the format was changed from “a game show to a reality television show,” he spilled. “Which is why basically anything goes at this point.”

Janelle Said Brad Fiorenza Told Her the Same Thing When They Were in the ‘Challenge’ House

Darrell asked if that was really the case and Janelle confirmed that it was. She explained that she got mad about what happened to the lock that Darrell had in the challenge and she opened up to Brad Fiorenza. “Brad said to me, ‘Janelle you have to understand what you’re doing here, this is not a game show. This is a reality show.'”

She said because of that, production would no longer do “re-dos” if there was an issue during a challenge. “That was actually a huge wake-up call for me,” she revealed. She said back in the day when she appeared on “Inferno 3” and “The Gauntlet III,” everything was “straightforward.”

Bananas said when there were twists, like a two-day final or a location change, they would also have been laid out in advance. Those twists were such major shocks to the competitors’ systems, he said, but nowadays there are endless twists that are no longer shocking.

Bananas Recently Said the Show Has Changed a Lot & the New Direction Is ‘Concerning’

Bananas has spoken about the changes the show’s gone through several times on his podcast. He’s made it clear that he’s not a fan of the many twists that occur throughout each season, and even went so far as to say he thought the franchise was heading in a “concerning direction” during an interview with E! News.

He said, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” The seven-time champ explained that fans loved knowing what to expect, especially with seasons that had clear themes, like Rivals or Exes. He also told the publication that the onslaught of new faces has made it harder for fans to follow and get behind the rookies.

