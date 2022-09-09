Johnny Bananas Devenanzio ‘Hooked Up’ With Reality Star, Podcaster Says

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio has seemingly been a single man since his split from Morgan Willett but a recent podcast linked “The Challenge” champ with another reality star, Genevieve Parisi.

The name will be familiar to many “Bachelor” fans as Genevieve appeared on the latest season of the hit show, season 26, which was Clayton Echard’s season. The contestant made it to week 7 before she was eliminated. Genevieve was recently announced as one of the cast members on the upcoming 8th season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” a season that Bananas actually revealed he almost ended up appearing on.

During an episode of “Bachelor Party” podcast on “The Ringer” network, host Juliet Litman broke down the upcoming “Bachelor in Paradise” cast and when she got to Genevieve, she shared with her guest, “I heard something about Genevieve. Genevieve has hooked up with our colleague, Jonathan Bananas.” Bananas also has a podcast of his own on The Ringer network.

Bananas Recently Shared That He Almost Ended Up Going on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

During his appearance on Mark Long and Emily Longeretta’s “Reality Rundown” podcast, Bananas said he was very close to appearing on “Bachelor in Paradise.” He brought up how strange it was that MTV was bringing cast members on from other shows like “Survivor” and “Big Brother” but said “Challenge” competitors weren’t getting the green light to do other shows.

“It’s like, ‘no, no, we’re not going to sign off on that,'” he said. “I mean I got offered to do ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ twice and both times, you know, MTV shot it down.” He added that it was “above his pay grade” to determine why but felt it was “mind-boggling” that they were limiting themselves from getting big name “Challenge” stars on other shows who could spread the word about the MTV show.

Longeretta later asked Bananas which reality show he’d love to do beyond CBS shows and he said, “I was about an eyelash away from going on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ That would be fun.” However, he said there were “some things that we couldn’t work out.” Bananas also shared that he’d love to appear on “Dancing With the Stars” even though he’s a “terrible dancer.”

Bananas & Morgan Broke Up Nearly a Year Ago & He Has Not Gone Public With Another Relationship Since

Bananas and his girlfriend of a few years, Morgan Willett, called it quits on their relationship in the fall of 2021. Morgan announced their split on September 27, 2021, telling E! News, “While I feel heartbroken, I’m thankful to know the truth. Johnny is someone I loved & respected very much and so I will be taking some time to heal and process it all.” The announcement came on the heels of the “Big Brother: Over the Top” winner writing about a “betrayal” on her Instagram Stories.

Since then, Willett has opened up about the breakup in a few interviews, including a podcast appearance where she said that he’d cheated on her, but Bananas has remained mostly tight-lipped about their split. He briefly spoke about it in early 2022 on his podcast “Death, Taxes and Bananas” and said their breakup was very hard on him but he wanted to keep the details private.

