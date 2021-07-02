Johnny Bananas Was Called Out by Talk Show Host: ‘You Hungover Dirtbags’

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio is a well-known personality in “The Challenge” world and he’s made his fair share of enemies throughout his years on the show and while he’s been on a break from the competition series for a few seasons now after his seventh win on “Total Madness,” he’s kept some rivalries with his costars alive with the occasional jab on social media.

In his time off from the show, the “Real World: Key West” star has been making strides in the entertainment industry as the host of NBC’s “1st Look” and more recently, “Celebrity Sleepover.” Despite his time away from the reality competition show, Bananas has managed to keep building his brand and expanding his repertoire as an entertainment host.

However, it turns out that he left a less-than-favorable impression on one celebrity talk show host in the past during a run-in in the Hamptons. In an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” back in 2017, Bananas revealed that the two had already bumped into each other before.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Johnny Bananas Appeared on Jimmy Fallon & They Spoke About When the Talk Show Host Told Bananas to ‘Slow Down’





Play



Jimmy Fallon Yelled at Johnny Bananas for Speeding Johnny talks about raising money for the Special Olympics by competing on MTV's The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars and reminds Jimmy of a couple of times their paths have crossed. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: bit.ly/1nwT1aN Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c Get more Jimmy Fallon: Follow Jimmy:… 2017-11-22T11:00:01Z

Bananas appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2017 to help promote “The Challenge” spinoff “Champs vs. Stars and revealed that he’d seen Fallon before. He told the host that the year before he was in the Hamptons with a friend who had a house there. “We had ourselves a night,” he said.

“So, we wake up the next morning to go get ourselves sandwiches. We’re in his Audi. We’re probably going way too fast, playing the music way too loud.” He said as they were driving, they approached someone on a bicycle. “As we’re coming up, he’s kind of doing this motion here,” Bananas explained, waving his arm up and down, “and I’m thinking he’s just like bumping his mega-mix on his iPod.”

He continued, “Pull up next to him, and the guy goes, ‘Hey, slow down.’ And I look, I’m like, ‘Holy s***, Jimmy Fallon just told us to slow down.’” Fallon laughed and replied that it seemed in keeping with his character. “That sounds like something I would do. ‘Why are you in a rush to get sandwiches, you hungover dirtbags?'”

Johnny Bananas Is Pursuing His Career in Entertainment Off ‘The Challenge’ & Is Hosting Some Shows of His Own

After winning his seventh title on “The Challenge: Total Madness,” Bananas decided to take a break from the show and expand his repertoire in the entertainment industry. He is currently the host of NBC’s “1st Look,” a travel and lifestyle show where he explores various parts of the country to experience food, activities and culture.

In April, he also hosted the first season of “Celebrity Sleepover,” where he interviewed several celebrities, comedians and reality stars virtually from the comfort of their homes. The show was also recently renewed for a second season.

Bananas told Heavy he felt it was time to take some time away from the show and “let somebody else win.” He said his interests lie in broadening his range of experience and showing off different sides of himself beyond what people see on “The Challenge.”

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’