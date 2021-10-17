Johnny Bananas Slammed By Morgan Willett’s Sister Following Breakup

Johnny Bananas Devenanzio and Morgan Willett called off their two-year relationship a few weeks ago amid allegations from Morgan that Bananas had been unfaithful to the “Big Brother” star. While their split has seemed to be fairly amicable so far, with both issuing statements saying they wished their ex well, Morgan’s sister recently chimed in with her thoughts on the situation.

On October 5, Bananas posted a photo of the infamous “Bananas backpack” moment of himself in elimination getting carried by CT Tamburello along with the text, “When life carries you through tough moments.” Morgan’s sister Alex Willett, who appeared alongside Morgan on “Big Brother: Over the Top,” commented, “I know you’ve been deleting comments so let’s see if you delete this.” She added:

When life carries you through tough moments? Please. Let’s change this narrative – How about you think about the girl who loved you that you betrayed and how she’s trying to get through this tough moment. You are SO insensitive. There’s something seriously mentally wrong with you.

Morgan Claimed Johnny Cheated on Her in a Post Shortly After Their Breakup

Morgan has been more open about their split than Bananas, writing after their breakup, “The thought of being alone is what sucks the most. This past week has been difficult.” Although she didn’t name Bananas, she wrote, “The person I truly loved more than anything else cheated on me and I found out and I had to leave. I don’t know what else to say but I physically hurt.”

She also previously mentioned feeling “betrayed” in an Instagram Story dated September 25, two days before publicly announcing their breakup. On October 4, she wrote, “I don’t know when I’ll stop hurting? When will I stop missing someone? What if I never stop replaying things in my head? When do I become angry?? I don’t want to live my life angry.”

Alex and Morgan were both cast on “Big Brother: Over the Top” and while Alex, 30, placed eighth overall in the competition, 27-year-old Morgan won the season. Both sisters now live in California, with Morgan based in Los Angeles while Alex lives in San Diego.

The 2 Announced Their Breakup on September 27 But Have So Far Spoken Little About It

After speculation over their relationship status thanks to Morgan’s cryptic Instagram posts, the former reality star confirmed to Us Weekly that they had parted ways. “After seeing everything circulate over the internet, I felt like I should let you all know that Johnny and I are no longer together,” she said.

Johnny also briefly addressed it in a statement to E! News, saying, “In a situation like this, this is something I’m really going to keep close to the cuff. I think we’re both really going through it right now and I wish her all the best and I’ll just leave it at that.”

The two haven’t addressed it further, although they’ve both kept the photos of each other up on their Instagram and Bananas appears to still be following Morgan on Instagram as of the time of this writing.

