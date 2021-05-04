Johnny Bananas Fires a Shot at ‘The Challenge’ Costar

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio hasn’t been on The Challenge since his record seventh win on Total Madness but he’s kept active with his costars on social media and recently fired a shot at one of them, Nicole Zanatta, as the two traded humorous jabs on Twitter.

On April 29, Bananas posted a photo of NFL quarterback Trevor Lawrence who was recently selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his caption, he compared Nicole to the quarterback and wrote, “Congrats to @n_zanattaMTV for getting picked 1st overall in this years #NFLdraft @nfl @Trevorlawrencee.”

Nicole shared a screenshot of the last time Bananas made that joke, in 2019, when the seven-time champ wrote “Congrats to [Nicole] you’ve come a long way! From Ex on the Peak to the National Championship Game.” Nicole shared that screenshot and wrote, “Let’s not forget I’m about to be the first pick of 2021!”

In response to Bananas’ latest jab, Nicole wrote, “Don’t worry Johnny I’ll give you free tickets.” She also replied to a fan, “He’s not doing anything wrong I think @Trevorlawrencee is handsome as fcuk so if I’m the female Version I’m cool with that and I have a dope a$$ woman by my side… I’m winning.”

Bananas Also Recently Called Out His Former Rival, Wes Bergmann, During a Segment on His ‘Celebrity Sleepover’ Show

Despite his break from the show, Bananas has remained active on social media with his Challenge costars and kept his rivalry alive with longtime opponent Wes Bergmann. Although the two are now on good terms, Bananas and Wes have continued to fire jabs at each other on social media.

In mid-April, Bananas posted a tweet making fun of Wes, writing, “Even if you’re fully vaccinated the CDC recommends against hanging out with @WestonBergmann #GingerVitus.” Wes replied, “I hate you.”

A few days later, Bananas posted a clip of his new show Celebrity Sleepover, which included a joke at Wes’ expense. Bananas described a drink he was making and said, “Now for our last ingredient we’re gonna go ginger ale. Everybody loves a ginger, unless his name is Weston Bergmann, then even his own parents don’t like him.”

Johnny Bananas Is Taking Some Time Off From the Show to Focus on Other Projects

Bananas looks set to take another season off from The Challenge after his break from Double Agents. Although he hasn’t made an announcement about the 37th season, he told Heavy in an interview that his priorities are to focus on other projects outside of the reality TV show, like 1st Look and Celebrity Sleepover.

He said, “For now, I’m just really focused on the projects I’m working on, Celebrity Sleepover, really spreading my wings, expanding my repertoire and showing people that I’m not in fact just a banana, I’m also an onion and there’s other layers to me.”

Bananas said in terms of The Challenge, it might be time for him to take a “step back” since he feels like he accomplished everything he could on the show. The Total Madness winner holds the record for most wins as well as most money won. He said, “For now, I think it’s time for me to maybe take a step back, explore my other avenues and spread the love a little bit, let somebody else win, you know?”

