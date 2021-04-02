Johnny Bananas Answers: ‘Would You Replace TJ Lavin as Challenge Host?’

Johnny Bananas is not only the most accomplished star of MTV’s The Challenge, winning the most championships and money in the show’s history, but he is also building quite the resume as a TV host.

Bananas has hosted three seasons of LXTV’s 1st Look and he is also the host of the production company’s newest project, Celebrity Sleepover.

So when Heavy spoke with Bananas in a recent interview, we had to ask him if he would ever replace longtime Challenge host TJ Lavin should he retire from the show.

“TJ is as synonymous with The Challenge as bread is with butter,’ Bananas said. “I honestly feel like if TJ ever walked away, I mean, The Challenge would walk away with him. It’s like, how do you have The Challenge without TJ? That’s his domain, that’s his gig.

“Plus, it would never work! I mean, I’m like one of the most notorious, prolifically controversial players to ever play the game. The host is supposed to be like a neutral party, you know what I mean? So, I think there might be a little conflict of interest there if I was ever to take that role.

“But no, that’s TJ’s world.”

So, sounds like a no from Bananas!

