Johnny Bananas Revealed TJ Lavin’s Reaction to Infamous ‘Rivals III’ Moment

One of “The Challenge’s” most notorious moments took place on “Rivals III” when Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio decided to “take the money and run” from his partner during the season, Sarah Rice. The team worked well all season and came in first for the final challenge, but because Bananas accumulated more points than Sarah, he was able to decide to split the money or keep it all to himself, which is what he did.

Afterward, Sarah said she should have known better and thrown the final to avoid him winning and getting all the money, CheatSheet reported: “In that moment, I remember thinking, ‘Sarah, you fool. You knew this was going to happen. Why didn’t you just sit down right before the finish line?’ That’s like, I should’ve known.”

After the infamous episode dropped, Bananas told PEOPLE, “The night when we had to do the up-all-night challenge and we had to stay awake, it really weighed on my mind. And a lot of things factored into my decision, but ultimately when all the cards fell where they did, my decision was actually very simple. I don’t care about what people are going to think of it.” Since then, Bananas has also revealed how host TJ Lavin reacted to his major decision.

Bananas Said TJ Looked at Him Like a ‘Disappointed Father’ After That Moment

Bananas appeared on the “No Quitters” podcast and discussed that infamous moment when he decided to keep all the money for himself, which has since become one of the show’s most shocking betrayals. Bananas and Sarah arrived at the finish line first, followed by his cousin Vince Gliatta and his teammate Jenna Compono. Coming in third was the “Are You the One?” team of Devin Walker and Cheyenne Floyd.

On the podcast, Bananas said, “You want to talk about feeling like the loneliest man on earth? The only person — and this is why I love him — the only person that gave me the old wink and head nod was my cousin. Even TJ was looking at me like a disappointed father, you know what I mean?”

Bananas then claimed that TJ wouldn’t have reacted that way with any other cast member if they’d done that. “If it wasn’t me, he would have no problem with it,” he explained. “Even people on production were looking at me like, ‘How could you?’”

Bananas Has Said He Felt Cursed After That Moment on ‘Rivals III’ Until He Won Again on ‘Total Madness’

Following the betrayal on “Rivals III,” Bananas didn’t win again or even make it to a final in five seasons until years later on “Total Madness,” where he earned his 7th “Challenge” win. At that time, he addressed the rumor that he was cursed and said he began to believe it himself.

Bananas told the “Watch With Us” podcast that his win on “Total Madness” felt like a major weight had been lifted off his shoulders and if there was a curse, it was broken. “For anyone out there that was hoping, praying and wishing that this would be my last dance and my swan song, you might want to pack a lunch,” he stated at the time.

