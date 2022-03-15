Johnny Bananas & TJ Lavin Hinted at Exciting News for Next ‘Challenge’ Season

“The Challenge” has been on hiatus for a few months now with fans anxiously awaiting word of the 38th season. Although MTV hasn’t officially renewed the show, it’s assumed that it will take place after the “War of the Worlds” spinoffs and “All Stars” season 3.

To dispel any lingering doubts about next season, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio has made it clear that he wants to be on it. During a long conversation with TJ Lavin on his podcast “Death, Taxes and Bananas,” the seven-time champ said, “The way that I see it is taking a few seasons off, I think a lot of the vets have kind of maybe taken a backseat and we’ve handed the keys to the car over to some of the new kids.” He continued the analogy:

I think they drove the car off the cliff. So it’s time to bring the keys back and [TJ], I know that you’ve missed me here the last few seasons and I think that this next season coming up, we’re gonna have a pretty strong veteran presence back on the show.

The longtime host replied that he’s “looking forward to it” and Bananas agreed. “I had to take some time off, obviously,” he said, “you know life happened and with COVID and with the way that ‘Total Madness’ ended and I felt like I definitely needed just a little mental break but really looking forward to seeing you back out there man.”

Bananas Spoke to Emily Schromm & Both Said They’re Tempted to Return Next Season

It’s not the first we’ve heard of Bananas speaking about next season as he’s told both Kyle Christie and Emily Schromm when they were on his podcast that he wants to return for the “The Challenge” season 38. When Emily was on, she said, “as soon as I’m supposed to [return], it’s gonna be so easy and I’m gonna say yes. The door is open, the question mark is like, okay it’s a maybe. But the maybe is becoming closer to a yes in the last few weeks.”

She said that she would know by instinct if it’s her time to return but she feels like it’s much closer to “saying yes” than it has been in the past. The powerhouse competitor also said that the thought of returning is “exciting” now, whereas in the past she felt a bit of “dread” over the work she’d have to put in to leave her business to compete. “Now it’s like, I think I’m ready for this type of adventure again,” she told Bananas.

The seven-time champ agreed, saying he wants to return to the show and help make it “good.” “I want to restore it to its glory,” he stated, then concluded, “You heard it here first, there is a good chance that you might see the two of us on the next season.”

TJ & Bananas Also Spoke About the Cast Being ‘Softer’ Now & TJ Explained Why He Thinks It’s a Good Thing

During the podcast, Bananas and TJ spoke about how the competitors have changed since the earlier seasons. Bananas said, “I love that they’re trying new things, I love all these experiments that they’re trying, but you and I can both agree that they don’t make them like they used to.”

The host and former professional BMX rider said it’s the same everywhere and used BMX adding more protection, padding and foam pits as an example. He said they’re “softer for sure” but it’s not bad because sport evolves and people learn more about injuries like Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a progressive brain condition caused by repeated blows to the head and often associated with NFL players and boxers. TJ said:

I want to be the last generation that has CTE from BMX. I don’t want to have all these up-and-comers, these dudes that are doing triple-backflips, I don’t want to see them do that stuff for the first time on dirt, I want them to learn it in the foam. I don’t care, I don’t think that that’s bad at all I think that’s awesome. I wanna be the last generation that has to worry about head injuries, worry about what life is gonna be, early-onset Alzheimers and stuff like that.

He said in his opinion, it’s the same with “The Challenge,” and he understands why producers are being more careful with the cast and not wanting people to get hurt. “This is a game at the end of the day, and yeah it’s livelihoods,” he said, “but it’s still a game dude and there’s gonna be life after this game one day, and you have to really pay attention to what life is gonna be without the game.”

