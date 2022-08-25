Jordan Wiseley Sparks Dating Rumors After Kiss With Reality Star

Longtime “Challenge” star Jordan Wiseley sparked dating rumors with a new woman after posting a photo of the two locking lips this past weekend.

The post, shared on August 21, showed Jordan and his potential new flame, Elly Steffen, kissing and laughing in four different photos. He captioned it, “*future ex-wife.” Elly is no stranger to reality TV, as she appeared on season 3 of “Love Island U.S.” According to her Instagram, she is a neuroscience graduate and works as a model.

Elly shared Jordan’s post on her own Instagram Story and also another where she wrote, “You put the yee to my haw,” with Jordan’s name and a cowboy emoji.

Jordan’s Ex-Fiance & ‘Challenge’ Co-Star Tori Deal Commented on Jordan’s Post & Expressed Her Support

Fans were shocked to see Jordan’s ex-fiance Tori Deal pop up in the comments to share her happiness with his new flame. As “Challenge” fans know, Tori and Jordan met on “XXX: Dirty 30” and began dating soon after. Jordan proposed to Tori on “War of the Worlds 2” after winning an elimination in one of the more romantic moments from the franchise. However, their engagement didn’t last as they announced their split in November 2020.

After “Challenge” stars took to the comments of Jordan’s post to share their thoughts, Tori also commented, “Livveee ya lifeeee.” Jordan replied to his ex, “We just out here livin’” with the handclap and hands raised emojis. Tori then answered, “happy for you always.”

Fans Flooded the Comments of His Instagram Post & Took to Social Media to Discuss Jordan’s Photo

Many fans took to the comments of Jordan’s post to react to his new flame, with one person saying, “Whoa. I’m soooo confused.” Another agreed, “I’m just so confused.” Someone else said, “I can’t even explain how here for this I actually am. Well done Jordan!” Someone else said, “omg i would love you [two] as a couple!” Someone else wrote, “Okayyyyy Jordan I see you.” The majority of people who commented shared their support and excitement for the unexpected pairing.

One person wrote, “Wait what??? Now you’re going after the Love Island girls?” Another echoed them, “Jordan scooping up the love island girl????” Someone else said, “Idk if this is legit cause if it is, I like this.” Another agreed, “She is keeper material not ex material.” Many fans also discussed the post in a Reddit thread, where someone said, “When Elly from Love island and Jordan come together and reality tv collides. I love this.” Another agreed, “My boy stay with a baddie i can’t blame em.”

Many fans also asked Jordan in the comments of his Instagram post about what happened with him and Nia Moore, who were seen hooking up on “The Challenge: All Stars 3.” However, Nia made it clear back in June 2022 that the two are “in love with each other but not in a romantic way.”

