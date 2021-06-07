Jordan Wiseley Calls Out Fessy Shafaat: ‘He’s a Dummy’

Fans of “The Challenge” know that Jordan Wiseley has never backed down from sharing his honest opinion about his fellow competitors, even if that opinion has gotten him in hot water with his co-stars in the past, and his latest comments are no different. In a Q&A session posted to his YouTube channel, Jordan replied to several questions about “The Challenge” while sitting in an ice bath.

One of the fans asked Jordan, “Who do you think is your biggest competitor when it comes to daily challenges, eliminations, and finals?” While addressing who he thinks his biggest competition is in eliminations, he started by saying his biggest competition is Chris “CT” Tamburello: “Big guys. CT. CT’s probably like the scariest dude to go in against in elimination cause he’s huge so if I had to move him that would be impossible. And he’s super smart, so he can do puzzles too.”

Jordan didn’t hesitate to throw a jab toward “Big Brother” star Fessy Shafaat in his response, adding, “A lot of you would probably say Fessy because of my last outing but you know what? Still felt confident, I don’t feel like he’s that big of a threat cause he’s a dummy, he got a really lucky elimination. So I’m going with CT. CT’s big, CT’s smart. Don’t let the dad bod fool you, he can move.”

Jordan Also Said His Biggest Competitor for Daily Challenges & Finals Is Johnny Bananas

Jordan also addressed who he thinks his biggest competition is in terms of winning daily challenges and that’s the legend Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. “I think Johnny Bananas is really crafty,” Jordan said, adding that he’s been playing the game for so long, with 20 seasons under his belt. “He’s crafty and that’s the thing about winning dailies.”

As far as finals go, the “War of the Worlds 2” winner said he doesn’t think anyone else is “in the finals game.” He claimed, “If I’m in the final, it’s over.” He said he used to think Derrick Kosinski would be a good opponent but he beat him handily in the “XXX: Dirty 30” final “with a broken leg,” he added, referring to his skydiving accident going into the final.

Jordan then added it would probably be Johnny Bananas as well since “he’s got a pretty good gas tank” but concluded, “I stay king of the finals.” Later in the video, he added that Frank Sweeney would be his biggest competition in a final even though he hasn’t been on the show for some time. “He can run and he can lift and he’s smart. So if Frank was still doing it, Frank would be the number one finalist guy.”

After Jordan & Tori Split, She Confirmed That She Met Up With Fessy on Vacation

In November 2020, Jordan and his fiance Tori Deal announced their breakup and fans were quick to speculate about the cause of the split, especially since Tori filmed “Double Agents” without Jordan. On “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast,” Tori said, “When I got home from The Challenge, that week of being eliminated, my a** and Jordan we split. And it had nothing to do with anybody on that show, like obviously there’s a lot that goes in to two people breaking up.”

She addressed the rumors that she and Fessy had something going on and denied that anything happened while she was still dating Jordan. However, she confirmed that she and Fessy met up on vacation in Turks and Caicos during the “Double Agents” reunion but said they found out they’re “better as friends.”

“After I got eliminated from the show, I recently got single,” Tori said during the reunion. She explained that she was going through a lot and “was trying to do whatever I could do to feel good, maybe I popped off in Turks and Caicos, I don’t know.” She added, “Let’s just do something that feels good.” Although Tori hinted that they got together during that vacation, they are now just friends.

