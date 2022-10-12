Jordan Wiseley Talks Seeing Ex-Fiancée Tori on ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’

Three-time champion Jordan Wiseley will cross paths with his ex-fiancée, Tori Deal, on “The Challenge: Ride or Dies.”

This article contains spoilers for the first episode of “The Challenge: Ride or Dies,” which premiered on October 12.

Although Jordan wasn’t featured on the first episode of “The Challenge’s” 38th season, fans will watch him compete on the show as he was announced as an official cast member. Jordan is featured in the “Ride or Dies” super trailer, which shows him and Tori getting into an argument with Tori calling him “a liar.”

Jordan and Tori got engaged during “War of the Worlds 2” in 2019, but the two broke things off around a year later. Fans haven’t seen Jordan and Tori share a television screen since their breakup.

Heavy’s Stephen McCaugherty spoke with Jordan ahead of the show’s premiere to discuss his upcoming stint on the show. “Ride or Dies” is Jordan’s seventh season – not counting his appearances on any “Challenge” spinoffs – and they discussed everything from Tori to his relationship and rivalry with “Johnny Bananas,” who is also part of the cast.

You can watch their entire interview via the embedded YouTube video below:

Jordan Wiseley Talks 'The Challenge: Ride or Dies,' Tori Deal, Johnny Bananas, Turbo, Tyson Apostol Stephen McCaugherty speaks with a three-time champion of "The Challenge," Jordan Wiseley. Jordan is back for "The Challenge: Ride or Dies," premiering on October 12. Catch new episodes every Wednesday on MTV. They cover everything from what Jordan's been up to outside of reality TV, going onto the season with his ex-fiancée, Tori Deal, his… 2022-10-12T22:18:06Z

Jordan Had a ‘Stressful 2 Seconds’ When He Heard Tori Would Be on ‘Ride or Dies,’ But Decided to Say Yes to Casting Anyway

During the interview, Jordan said that he received a call to compete on “Ride or Dies” five days before filming began. He was informed that he’d be paired up with longtime “Challenge” competitor Aneesa Ferreira and that his former fiancée had already been cast on the show.

“First question I asked, ‘Is Tori going?'” Jordan said, recounting his conversation with MTV. “I know that they left (to start filming) the day that they’re calling me like, I know this. I’ve talked to a couple of other people who I called.

“I’m actually on a trip in Mexico with mutual friends, like people that are going. And so I know that they’re leaving today. And I go, ‘Is Tori going? Will Tori be there?’ And they go, ‘Most likely.’

“‘What?! Don’t you lie to me,’ I was like, ‘No, give it to me straight.’ They’re like, ‘Alright, yeah, she’s gonna be there.’

Jordan then said that when he learned Tori would be on “Ride or Dies,” it became a “stressful two seconds.” However, he changed his tune quickly.

“And then I go, ‘You know what? I was here first,” Jordan said. “I had a name first. I won first, you know what I mean? I won before she was on it. So I was like, you know, I’m coming back. I want to play.”

Jordan Was ‘Scared’ When He Saw Tori, Knew They’d Have to Talk About What Happened Between Them

When Jordan was asked what it was like to see Tori for the first time on “Ride or Dies,” this is what he had to say:

“The reason I’m the most scared in the moment, the reason I’m most scared to go, is because we haven’t seen each other at this point in a year and a half. Right? And so much has happened. And I know we’re going to talk about it.

“There’s no way we’re going to be around each other and not talk about things and like, emotions come out. And so that was like the scariest part. We’re going to get into this stuff. And is this something we want to give away?

“Like, do we do this behind closed doors?”

Well, fans will have to tune in to “The Challenge: Ride or Dies” to see how things play out between Jordan and Tori. The show airs every Wednesday on MTV at 8 p.m. ET/PT.