Jordan Wiseley Speaks About Tori Deal Breakup Interview: ‘It’s Disappointing’

The fourth episode of The Challenge: Double Agents sent shockwaves through the Challenge fanbase as rumors swirled about Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley’s recent breakup and whether anything happened between Tori and Fessy Shafaat during the filming of Double Agents. A segment of the episode showed Fessy opening up about his attraction to Tori and in return, Tori was seen helping Fessy out by agreeing to throw him into the elimination against Nelson.

Following the episode, many fans took to social media to speculate about whether there was more to the breakup than initially thought, especially as some fans claimed that Tori and Fessy vacationed together in Turks and Caicos only days after the breakup announcement. The rampant speculation led to Tori addressing the situation in an interview, which didn’t go over well with her former fiance Jordan.

In an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast (clip here), Tori said:

Me and Jordan were on the rocks for a lot longer than people know, and we had broken up before The Challenge [Double Agents] for a little bit. I really, really begged him to stay with me. I was like, ‘Let’s try to work it out,’ and we had this moment where we were like, ‘All right, I’m going to go on the show, you’re going to stay home. Let’s see what happens, let’s see if this distance will help us.’

She said things became difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic when they were living together all the time and they fought often. She added, “obviously when I came home, we broke up — really soon [after] I came home. It was pretty much the week after. We didn’t publicly announce it for months.” She said she’s been dealing with the breakup and doing some healing since then.

Tori also addressed the speculation about Fessy and said she wasn’t aware that he was interested in her but they spoke about it after filming. She stated that nothing happened on the show and there was no way they could have kept a fling under wraps in the house.

Following the release of that audio clip, Jordan took to Instagram to finally speak on the break and specifically Tori’s interview about it, which was the first time he publicly addressed the split:

In the video, he said, “I watched some of the interview and it’s certainly news to me. You know, I’ve been pretty silent about Tori and I’s split because I thought it was something very special and very deep and ours and I didn’t want to just give that away. So it’s disappointing to see what it’s being turned into.”

Tori Had Previously Addressed Her Breakup From Jordan & Denied Cheating on Him With Fessy During ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’

During the fourth episode, Tori, Aneesa and Fessy were seen hanging out in the hot tub as Fessy said in his confessional, “I’m getting to know Tori and we honestly have a genuine connection in here. My rookie season she was with Jordan the whole time so we never really got to speak. She’s a very dope woman and I mean, she is a very good looking woman.”

As soon as the teaser for the episode aired showing the clip, Tori took to social media to address it. She wrote in her Instagram Story, “I see how this is all being edited… but just because Fessy admits he’s attracted to me doesn’t mean I cheated… I never cheated on Jordan. So everyone needs to chill out.”

After the episode aired, fans claimed that Fessy and Tori were spotted vacationing together in Turks and Caicos just days after she announced her split from Jordan, Cheatsheet reported. A few pictures were shared online showing who fans claimed were the two Challengers together while others said they heard Tori rapping and singing in the background of one of Fessy’s Instagram Lives, the outlet reported.

Jordan & Tori Announced Their Breakup in November After Getting Engaged on ‘The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2’

On November 27, Tori and Jordan released simultaneous statements on their Instagram accounts saying they would be going their separate ways. Both shared how much love they had for each other and they weren’t breaking up due to a “scandal” or because of bad blood.

In her post, Tori said, “Even though Jordan and I are going to be moving forward in separate ways, our love, support, and connection with one another only grows stronger and deeper.” Along similar lines, Jordan shared, “We are just two people who love each other deeply but are both battling with our own struggles and happiness.” Both Challenge stars also shared pictures of the two together during their relationship.

Tori wrote that the breakup wasn’t due to malice, anger or, “‘one big thing’ that happened to cause this” because there wasn’t a major incident. “The reality of some relationships is that there can be a lot of little things that slowly build up over time. All of those little incidents showed us that we each need our own space,” she wrote.

