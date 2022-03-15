‘The Challenge’ Champs Fly to Ukraine to Help With Humanitarian Effort

The horrifying news coming out of Ukraine following the invasion by Russia has had many looking online for ways to help the country and its citizens. Three-time “Challenge” champion Jordan Wiseley recently revealed that he headed to Ukraine on March 3 to help out with the humanitarian effort in any way possible.

On March 10, he shared a short video to Instagram and wrote in the caption, “If you don’t know, my roommate and I decided to get up and head to Ukraine to help in anyway we could.” He said they told the coordinators in Poland their skills and they were told drivers were needed to go into Ukraine and take supplies in. He explained:

The Russians are trying to cut off supply lines and we can’t let that happen. We are taking in food, clothing, gloves, boots, sleeping bags and mats, any and everything warm. Diapers, formula and baby food is severely needed. Medications and feminine products. Literally everything we take for granted everyday, they NEED it.

The “Real World: Portland” alum said once they deliver the supplies, they help to “bring out civilians especially mothers and their children.” He said they’ve been contacted by soldiers who are asking for help getting “wives, sisters, mothers and children to safety while they have to stay and fight for their futures.”

March 13 Update with newly recognized Foreign United Peoples N.G.O. Jordan and Kevin give an update on F.U.P. being recognized by both the World Health Organization and United Nations, most recent supplies being delivered, donations amount, and the next steps in aiding Ukraine. We are incredibly thankful to every single one of you that have helped donate and share our efforts. We will continue to… 2022-03-14T03:17:09Z

In a short video clip shared on TikTok, Jordan said, “I came out to just help in any way possible.” He said because of his background and skills as a driver, he’s driving supplies in and explained that he “feels good” being there. Jordan’s roommate Kevin Pasdon joined him in the video and said he used to work as a firefighter in Boston and EMT.

“We booked a plane ticket 48 hours ago, landed yesterday. We’re just here to do whatever we can however we can,” he said. Since then, the two men explained in a video posted to their Fundly account that they joined a group that had arrived a couple of days prior and “Within 72 hours of being formed, the Government of Ukraine found out what we were doing and officially recognized us as a Humanitarian Organization.”

Dozens of “Challenge” stars reacted in the comments of Jordan’s video praising the star for his brave and selfless work, including Jordan’s ex-fiance Tori Deal, who wrote, “Heroic, be safe!” with a heart emoji. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio wrote, “You’re the man Jordanimal, stay safe out there brother.” A couple of days later, Bananas revealed that he’s also flown to Eastern Europe to help out.

Bananas Posted That He’s in Poland & Teamed Up With a Nonprofit Organization Helping Ukrainian Soldiers & Refugees

On March 14, Bananas revealed that he had also flown to Poland to help with the effort in Ukraine. He wrote on Instagram, “I could no longer sit back and do nothing while a sovereign country is invaded and it’s innocent civilians slaughtered.” He added:

I’ve teamed up with @humanosh_ an incredible nonprofit organization which aims at providing shelter and aide to refugees and soldiers on the front lines of this tragic war. The 3 ambulances pictured here will be filled with supplies and [driven] in a humanitarian convoy into Ukraine to help those desperately in need of medical supplies on the front lines.

