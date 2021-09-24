‘The Challenge’ Cast Thought Josh Martinez Would Be the One Kicked Off

The seventh episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” saw the aftermath of the fight between Josh Martinez and Fessy Shafaat from the moment they yelled at each other, to the two making up on-screen later that night, culminating in TJ Lavin issuing a warning to Josh and removing Fessy from the season.

During the fight, the two yelled at each other and Fessy pushed back his ally with a hand in his face after Josh got in his face. Josh immediately retaliated by throwing his drink glass in Fessy’s direction as security broke them up. Fessy then stood apart from the drama and viewers saw some stains on his shirt and he was touching his chin as Josh jumped continued to yell from the couch. Josh also yelled at Amanda Garcia and smashed his glass on the ground next to her.

Once TJ got to the house the following day, he gave Josh a warning, telling him, “You gotta chill out, it’s embarrassing dude.” He then told Fessy that because he put his hands on someone, he was deactivated and had 15 minutes to pack his bags and leave the house. After the episode aired, Fessy revealed that the cast thought Josh would be the one going home.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fessy Said the Cast Thought Josh Would Be the One Going Home Because of His Actions on the Show

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fessy said he hoped he would only receive a warning because he’d seen other cast members stay in the house in the past for similar actions. “Everyone was hugging on Josh because Josh was super emotional thinking maybe he was going to get kicked off and me, because he threw the cup at my face,” Fessy revealed.

When Josh only received a warning, Fessy said he was hopeful that he would as well. He reiterated that statement on Us Weekly’s “Watch With Us” podcast, where he explained, “I thought the worst, so I was thinking there was definitely a possibility [I would go home] because I knew I was in the wrong for touching Josh’s face.”

He said everyone was hugging Josh because “he had split my chin open with the cup and was kind of still going at it and I remained calm pretty much the whole night, you know.” On “The Challenge Aftermath,” Amanda also revealed the whole cast thought Josh would be the one leaving. That being said, Fessy said he’s taken responsibility for his actions and knows he broke the rules so he accepted his removal from the show.

Fessy Took Responsibility for His Actions & Thanked MTV for Giving Him the Opportunity to Compete

Fessy posted a lengthy statement on Instagram after his removal from the show, thanking MTV for giving him the opportunity to appear on “The Challenge” three seasons in a row. “Obviously this is not how I wanted to go out but I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote. “I consider myself a composed individual but it should’ve never escalated to this point and it’s on me at the end of the day.”

Fessy thanked Esther Biade for choosing him as a partner and apologized once again to Josh for letting the situation escalate. He concluded, “Someone gonna get paid this season and whoever does come out on top I’m sure it’ll be well deserved whoever it is.”

Fessy also addressed the fight on “The Challenge Aftermath” and said, “I shouldn’t have put my hands on Josh… I should’ve never let it got to that point… It was just pride and being stubborn.”

Later on the show, his castmates told him he took it very well and Fessy replied, “It was shocking to me, but obviously, I shouldn’t have put my hands on somebody… That’s how I took it, it was all on me. I could have controlled that situation differently.” He continued, “If I didn’t do that, I wouldn’t have gone home. So it was on me.”

READ NEXT: TJ Lavin Reveals Near-Death Experience While Filming ‘The Challenge’