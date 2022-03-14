WATCH: Kailah Casillas & Sam Bird Married in Secret Ceremony

Kailah Casillas and Sam Bird shocked fans when they shared that they recently eloped and got married in a secret ceremony on March 3, 2022, in Gibraltar, Spain. The couple got engaged in August 2020.

On March 13, Kailah and Sam made the announcement on social media and released a wedding vlog documenting their decision and the special day. “We eloped!” Kailah gushed on Instagram. “I never dreamt of having a big wedding, so we decided to take a trip to Gibraltar and do it the most intimate way possible, just us. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, @samrobertbird.”

Kailah paired the announcement with a photo of herself and Sam on the day in question. The “Challenge” star rocked an elegant square-neck wedding dress while former “Love Island” star Sam wore a pale tan suit. Soon after, Kailah updated her name on Instagram to show she’s added Bird’s last name to hers and it now reads “Kailah Casillas-Bird.”

The Wedding Vlog Showed the Couple Planned Their Nuptials in Just 2 Weeks

The couple released a six-minute wedding vlog at the same time as their announcement which they titled, “We secretly got married!” The video began with Sam explaining that they were planning a large wedding but decided that they didn’t want to do a big ceremony. “We are online, looking for somewhere to go in two weeks’ time to get married abroad,” he said.

They said they wanted to go somewhere with sun, vibes and a place to party and soon narrowed their search down to Gibraltar. The video showed the couple heading there just two weeks later, where they went to the registry office to get their marriage license. The following day, Sam and Kailah tied the knot, and the vlog showed a series of romantic moments in the stunning locale as they said their “I dos,” followed by the official ceremony in the registry office.

Two of Sam’s closest friends flew in to celebrate with the couple, the video showed, and the friends and newlyweds partied in their apartment that night. The following day, Kailah, Sam and their friends headed up the Rock of Gibraltar, which was also the location of the first episode of “Vendettas.”

Soon after the couple posted about their nuptials, the comments were flooded with reactions and congratulations from “Challenge” stars. Jemmye Carroll wrote, “Yes to living y’all’s life on y’all’s terms.” Kailah’s close friend Jenna Compono wrote, “Awwwwww congrats my loves” while Nany Gonzalez commented, “Stunning. Congrats my friends.” She also added, “I support this on so many levels. Love you guys.”

Kyle Christie joked about the setting of the wedding being the same as the purge in the first episode of “Vendettas,” writing, “Amazing congratulations to both of you, hopefully he didn’t make you run up the mountain like we did.” Kailah replied, “haha no runs this time. my second visit went way better than my first.”

Wes Bergmann wrote on Kailah’s post, “I’m so happy for you both!” and added on Sam’s post, “Oh my god, congrats!” Jonna Mannion said, “Congrats @kailah_casillas and @samrobertbird !!!!! I am so happy for you guys! Cheers to your new lives as husband and wife #thebirds.” Devin Walker said, “Would have been more lit if ONLY I was there.” Kailah commented on her husband’s post, “you’re stuck with me now, love you so much.”

Laurel Stucky, Mark Long, Marie Roda, Darrell Taylor, Jenny West and Kam Williams were some of the other co-stars who shared their love in the comments.

