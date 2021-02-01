The Challenge Vets Reveal Their Strategy Against Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello

The first episode of the season in The Challenge: Double Agents featured two major teams getting voted into elimination, seemingly orchestrated by Kam Williams and her alliance: the partnership of Ashley Mitchell and Chris “CT” Tamburello and the Wes Bergmann and Natalie Anderson duo. It appeared to fans as though one of the two biggest names in The Challenge would be going home early until TJ Lavin announced that it was a female elimination.

Wes Bergmann continued to be targeted and went home a couple of weeks later, but since the first week, CT has managed to fly under the radar and avoid getting thrown back into The Crater. However, Kam and her boyfriend Leroy Garrett recently revealed that this decision to keep CT out of elimination was their strategy, which changed after the first episode of the season.

In their recap video following the sixth episode, Kam and Leroy revealed some of their behind-the-scenes plans so far in the season, although only time will tell if their strategy to keep CT out of elimination will continue to work in future episodes.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kam Said the Strategy for CT Was to Prevent Him From Going Into Elimination to Earn His Gold Skull & Change Partners

The Challenge Double Agents Episode Recap I GOT MY GOLD SKULL!!Hey everyone! Im responding to all of your ASSUMPTIONS about me! I had so much fun filming this! Thanks to everyone who participated! Killa Kam LIMITED EDITION MASKS: https://www.royleethebarber.com/products/team-kill-kam-masks PATREON (KAM+LEE VIDEOS EPISODE RECAPS/VLOGS):https://www.patreon.com/kamandlee Connect With Me: Instagram: https://instagram.com/iamkamiam_ Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamkamiam_ Business Email: iamkamiam3@gmail.com KAM KOLLECTION: MY BEAUTY COMPANY: https://www.kamkollection.com Instagram: https://instagram.com/kamkollection_ AMAZON MUST HAVES:… 2021-01-21T20:46:02Z

In their recap video, Leroy said the five-mile race challenge showed that CT’s partner, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, is an “anchor” for him. Leroy said, “Listen, I love Big T but that’s why it was such a good power play to have him connected to her cause CT is a monster.” Kam jumped in and said, “At this point in the game we are trying to lock CT out of ever going into The Crater, so we don’t wanna get CT down there.”

Kam said she was a bit frustrated that the episodes haven’t shown that strategy so far. Leroy explained that first, they tried to put CT into elimination to get him out, but then it was announced as a female elimination day. “Okay, so since you don’t want CT to go in there, CT will never go in there,” Leroy said. “CT is gonna be stuck with Big T for the rest of the season. You get no chance to go in there.” He added, “we’re gonna see how that plays out.”

Devin Walker also addressed this strategy in recent interviews. In an appearance on the Challenge Mania podcast, Devin said power is everything in this game and to get power, teams need to win daily challenges, so his entire strategy revolved around breaking up teams that have the most chance of winning daily challenges to increase his own chances.

Although CT and Big T did win a daily challenge during the episode “Skyfall,” it ended up being a female elimination day and neither CT nor Big T volunteered to go into elimination but chose instead to pit Aneesa Ferreira against Tori Deal.

CT Was Voted Into Elimination the First Week Along With His Partner Ashley But It Was a Female Elimination Day

In the first episode, fans saw Kam get turned down by CT when cast members were choosing their partners so, for the rest of the episode, Kam plotted to get the house to vote CT and Ashley into elimination. The double agents Fessy Shafaat and Aneesa then threw in Wes and Natalie for a major matchup. However, TJ announced that it would be a female elimination day, allowing both Wes and CT to remain in the game.

After the elimination, CT became the rogue agent and changed his strategy, going instead for a partner who would reduce the size of the target on his back instead of seeking out the strongest girl in the house. He became partners with Big T, who is well-liked and connected in the house but less of a physical threat. In a recent daily challenge, “Mission: Smuggle Run,” CT and Big T came in second last place ahead of only Aneesa and Fessy.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Star Shares Health Struggle: ‘I Was 2 Weeks From Dying’