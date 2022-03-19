Kam Williams Shocks Co-Stars & Fans With Pregnancy Update

Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett are anxiously awaiting a new arrival to their family, with Kam’s pregnancy due date in June 2022. The “Challenge” fan-favorite couple has been open about their journey to parenthood over the last few months since announcing their pregnancy in December 2021, and Kam just shared a recent update with fans.

On March 9, Kam posted a short video to her Instagram which she captioned, “My face when I get all the unwarranted opinions from [others] I didn’t ask for about my pregnancy.” In the video, she shared some of the rude comments she said she got, including, “Wow you’ve been eating a lot, I can tell cause your face is getting so fat and it’s only gonna get fatter.”

Other comments included people expressing surprise at her size compared to how far along she is in her pregnancy, questions about whether she’s having twins because of her size, and blaming her reactions to the comments on hormones.

Kam Received a Lot of Comments From Co-Stars & Fans in Response to Her Shocking Video

In the caption, Kam wrote that they were all real comments she’s gotten, from random people and from people she knows. “YES, normally I do have tough skin, and can laugh at anything especially myself, but when I really sit and think I’m likeeee,” she shared. “yeah it can’t just be me LOL. I don’t think I’ll find these funny after the baby either,” she added, then asked if any other mothers dealt with similar comments and how they handled it.

Many people shared their reactions in the comments, including Aneesa Ferreira, who wrote, “Haha f them. No one asked for their opinions. I’m happy you and the baby are healthy!! That’s what matters. Keep shining sis.” Jonna Mannion added, “This had me dying. All of the opinions.. that nobody asked for. Or my personal favorite.. when a complete stranger touches your belly.” Cara Maria Sorbello wrote, “Omg im shocked people are this rude!”

Other “Challenge” stars who are now mothers chimed in and said they experienced it too, including Melissa Reeves and Faith Stowers. Rihanna, a “Challenge” fan herself, wrote a series of crying laughing emojis in reply to Kam’s video. The singer is also pregnant and expecting her first baby in the spring of 2022.

Kam & Leroy Previously Shared How Excited They Are at Becoming Parents

Kam and Leroy have been open about their excitement at having their first child together and shared a cute baby reveal in February 2022. “Our greatest gift to each other #boymom #itsaboy,” Kam wrote as a video showed Leroy holding onto some blue balloons.

The reality TV couple, who met on “The Challenge” in early 2018, announced their pregnancy during the holidays in December 2021. “I always think back to the moment we first met to where we are now,” Kam wrote in February. “Right before I met you I was looking for love, when I actually met you I wasn’t. I guess things really do come to you when you’re not looking at all.”

She said she couldn’t wait to raise a “little version” of her partner Leroy and see him becoming a father. The “Real World” alum wrote that Kam’s pregnancy is their “greatest gift” and he couldn’t wait “to be a daddy.”

