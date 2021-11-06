‘The Challenge’ Winner Katie Cooley Hints at Another Falling Out Among OGs

The premiere of the highly anticipated second season of “The Challenge: All Stars” is less than a week away and one of its cast members, Katie Cooley, spoke about the upcoming season and gave certain hints about what viewers can expect to see. Katie, nee Doyle, will be one of 24 contestants competing for their chance at a share of $500,000.

Katie had a rollercoaster first season as she was involved in a heated confrontation with her friend Trishelle Cannatella at the beginning of the season and later revealed that the two don’t really talk anymore. In an interview with TooFab heading into this season, Katie revealed she had “another falling out with another friend. I’m on a roll.”

Although she didn’t mention who the person is, she added that the two still talk but “there’s a little bit of a problem. You guys will see.” She also added that there will be drama between other contestants but she tried to stay out of it. “When I’m in it, it makes me feel weird about myself,” she explained. “And I go in a room going, ‘What did I do? I’m too old for this. What’s wrong with me?’ That kind of thing happened last season. It happened this season.”

Katie Got Into a Big Argument With Trishelle During the 1st Season of ‘All Stars’

Viewers of the first “All Stars” season on Paramount+ might remember that a couple of episodes into the show, Katie and Trishelle got into a massive argument one night. It erupted after Trishelle criticized Katie for getting her dinner instead of filling her in on the house vote to face her in elimination.

After the episode dropped on the streaming service, Katie revealed that she hadn’t spoken to Trishelle since the show filmed, but that the “Real World: Las Vegas” star reached out to Katie’s mother and husband and told them she’d been an “a******.”

She told TooFab that the two still haven’t spoken although agreed with Trishelle’s opinion that there are no hard feelings but they’ve simply grown apart.

Katie Explained to the Outlet Why She Returned for a 2nd Season & Why It Will Be Her Last

Katie’s return to “All Stars” came after a decade-long break from “The Challenge” and reality TV and she told TooFab that she decided to compete in a second season because she enjoyed the first season so much. “I came back and I was like, ‘That was unreal, like completely different than anything from back in the day,'” she said. “And it’s a lot shorter, so I was like, ‘Let’s do it.'”

That being said, she added that she likely won’t be returning to the show again if there is a future season of “All Stars.” “I think I’m done,” she said. “I do think I’m done. It’s really hard on my little girl. She actually said, ‘Mommy, please don’t go on any more shows.’ That killed me.”

She explained that she felt a bit worse going on season two than season one because the first time, she told herself, “I deserve this after a year of COVID and homeschooling.” For the second season, though, her daughter asked her, “‘Are you going to be there for my first day of school?’ It was a lot harder to be away.”

